English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports

    Will LeBron James shatter basketball's 40k points barrier?

    Four NBA titles, four NBA MVP awards and other milestones, including 19 All-Star appearances, solidify James’ case as being the greatest ever to play on the basketball hardwood.

    Akshay Manwani
    February 10, 2023 / 12:17 PM IST
    LeBron James has played 1,080 hours of basketball so far in regular seasons and playoffs. (Photo via Twitter/pickuphoop)

    LeBron James has played 1,080 hours of basketball so far in regular seasons and playoffs. (Photo via Twitter/pickuphoop)

    LeBron James added yet another record to his glittering resume on Tuesday. But make no mistake about it. Overtaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer wasn’t ‘yet another’ entry in the NBA’s record books. By the time Abdul-Jabbar hung up his basketball sneakers in 1989, his 38,387 points were largely considered unassailable. They were, in many ways, the holy grail of basketball. Abdul-Jabbar’s record was for everyone to know, not to be matched, much less broken.


    Yet, James is here in this moment. The 38-year-old is showing no signs of slowing down. By his own admission, James knows that he “can play a couple more years.” The significance of that statement is enormous. Not only can James shatter the 40k points barrier, he could well get close to 45,000 career points, an unthinkable proposition for anyone other than LeBron James in NBA history. Think about it: going nearly 7,000 points ahead would be a whopping 20 percent improvement on Abdul-Jabbar’s mark. Statistical milestones are generally ‘bettered’. James would have taken a blowtorch and obliterated Abdul-Jabbar’s name from the record books.

    The latest stat accomplishment also brings the focus back on James’ place among the pantheon of NBA greats. Shouldn’t he now, undoubtedly, be the greatest of all-time? Should he now rank first among a handful of names that include Abdul-Jabbar, Bill Russell, Michael Jordan and Wilt Chamberlain?