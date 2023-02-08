English
    LeBron James passes Kareem to take NBA all-time scoring record

    The Los Angeles Lakers star made a fallaway jump shot from near the free throw line against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday evening to eclipse the record of 38,387 points.

    Bloomberg
    February 08, 2023 / 12:26 PM IST
    LeBron James

    LeBron James overtook Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the player with the most career regular-season points in National Basketball Association history.

    Courtside baseline tickets for tonight’s game at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles were being offered for almost $80,000 each on resale site StubHub.

    Standing at center court after the feat, James thanked current NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and his late predecessor David Stern.