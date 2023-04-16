English
    April 16, 2023 / 04:30 PM IST

    IPL 2023 MI vs KKR Live Updates: Venkatesh Iyer hits quick 50 despite injuring his knee

    Mumbai Indians will be the more relaxed team in their home turf of the Wankhede Stadium, as they are coming into the fixture with a win in the previous game and a five-day break, while KKR are playing their second game in 48 hours, having lost the previous match against SRH. Who will come out on top in the city of dreams? Follow down below for live updates!

    IPL 2023 MI vs KKR Live Updates: Venkatesh Iyer hits quick 50 despite injuring his knee
      Arjun Tendulkar will be making his IPL debut today at the Wankhede Stadium, against KKR. (Twitter/Jio Cinema)
      Moneycontrol.com
    • April 16, 2023 / 04:49 PM IST

      SIX!


      Sheer power from Iyer again as he pulls Meredith with disdain over the mid wicket boundary. He's into the nervous nineties!

    • April 16, 2023 / 04:46 PM IST

      124/4 after 13 Overs


      Rinku Singh joins Iyer in the middle and gets off the mark in his first ball

    • April 16, 2023 / 04:44 PM IST

      WICKET! 123/4 after 12.5 Overs


      Shardul Thakur's slog sweep of a full ballis taken at deep mid wicket. A brilliant catch from Tilak Varma and Shokeen picks up his second wicket.

    • April 16, 2023 / 04:42 PM IST

      Dropped!


      Iyer gets a lifeline. His uppish cover drive goes to the cover boundary, and the running fielder dives to attempt the catch. But he doesn't hold on.

    • April 16, 2023 / 04:40 PM IST

      117/3 after 12 Overs


      13 runs came off this over

    • April 16, 2023 / 04:39 PM IST

      FOUR!


      Shardul Thakur finally becomes the second batsman in this innings to hit a FOUR. It's taken only 11.4 overs

    • April 16, 2023 / 04:37 PM IST

      MAXIMUM! Guess who?


      Iyer picks Jansen over deep backward square leg and dispatches the ball deep into the crowd.

    • April 16, 2023 / 04:36 PM IST

      Trivia alert


      Iyer is the only batter to hit a four or six in this innings. 5 Boundaries and 7 Maximums!

    • April 16, 2023 / 04:35 PM IST

      104/3 after 11 overs


      14 runs came off this over, that saw Iyer hit two big sixes. The left handed batter is carrying on despite the blow to his right knee.

    • April 16, 2023 / 04:34 PM IST

      DOUBLE MAXIMUM! 


      Iyer hits Riley Meredith for two consecutive sixes. The first one Iyer hit a slower ball past wide long on, while the second one he pulls it brutally over mid wicket.

    • April 16, 2023 / 04:30 PM IST
    • April 16, 2023 / 04:29 PM IST

      90/3 after 10 Overs

