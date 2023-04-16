IPL 2023 MI vs KKR Live Updates: Venkatesh Iyer hits quick 50 despite injuring his knee

Sheer power from Iyer again as he pulls Meredith with disdain over the mid wicket boundary. He's into the nervous nineties!
Rinku Singh joins Iyer in the middle and gets off the mark in his first ball
Shardul Thakur's slog sweep of a full ballis taken at deep mid wicket. A brilliant catch from Tilak Varma and Shokeen picks up his second wicket.
Iyer gets a lifeline. His uppish cover drive goes to the cover boundary, and the running fielder dives to attempt the catch. But he doesn't hold on.
13 runs came off this over
Shardul Thakur finally becomes the second batsman in this innings to hit a FOUR. It's taken only 11.4 overs
Iyer picks Jansen over deep backward square leg and dispatches the ball deep into the crowd.
Iyer is the only batter to hit a four or six in this innings. 5 Boundaries and 7 Maximums!
14 runs came off this over, that saw Iyer hit two big sixes. The left handed batter is carrying on despite the blow to his right knee.
Iyer hits Riley Meredith for two consecutive sixes. The first one Iyer hit a slower ball past wide long on, while the second one he pulls it brutally over mid wicket.
|TEAMS
|MAT
|Won
|Lost
|PTS
|Rajasthan Royals
|4
|3
|1
|6
|Lucknow Super Giants
|5
|3
|2
|6
|Gujarat Titans
|4
|3
|1
|6
|Punjab Kings
|5
|3
|2
|6
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|4
|2
|2
|4
|Chennai Super Kings
|4
|2
|2
|4
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|4
|2
|2
|4
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|4
|2
|2
|4
|Mumbai Indians
|3
|1
|2
|2
|Delhi Capitals
|5
|0
|5
|0
|PLAYER
|MAT
|Ins
|Runs
|Hs
|Shikhar Dhawan
|4
|4
|233
|99*
|David Warner
|4
|4
|209
|65
|Jos Buttler
|4
|4
|204
|79
|Ruturaj Gaikwad
|4
|4
|197
|92
|Shubman Gill
|4
|4
|183
|67
|PLAYER
|MAT
|wkts
|BF
|Yuzvendra Chahal
|4
|10
|4/17
|Rashid Khan
|4
|9
|3/31
|Mark Wood
|3
|9
|5/14
|Alzarri Joseph
|4
|7
|2/27
|Arshdeep Singh
|4
|7
|3/19