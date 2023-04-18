IPL 2023: What connects Arjun Tendulkar and Sachin Tendulkar from their MI bowling debuts

Arjun Tendulkar (left) with his father Sachin Tendulkar on Sunday.

April 16 2023 will go down as a special day in the Tendulkar household in Mumbai as 22-year-old Arjun Tendulkar, son of former India captain and batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar, made his debut for the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The five-time IPL champions opted to bowl first in the match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Sunday and Tendulkar was given the new ball to deliver the first over of the innings.

The first over from Tendulkar did not see him take a wicket and he gave away a mere five runs. However, there was a slightly deeper connection to Tendulkar and his father, with regards to bowling for the first time in an IPL match was concerned.

In the 2009 edition of the IPL, Tendulkar had bowled for the first time in the league. Incidentally, in the game, MI were playing KKR and like was the case with his son, Tendulkar gave away five runs in his first over, as well.

Both in 2009 as well as in 2023, MI went on to beat the KKR and clinch two points. In the 2009 game that was played at St. George's park in Port Elizabeth, Tendulkar came on to bowl in the 10th over of the innings and his side won the game by 95 runs. In the game on Sunday, MI defeated KKR by five wickets.

After the game on Sunday, Tendulkar posted two tweets, where he urged the left-arm pacer to "give the game the respect it deserves and the game will love you back,".



Arjun, today you have taken another important step in your journey as a cricketer. As your father, someone who loves you and is passionate about the game, I know you will continue to give the game the respect it deserves and the game will love you back. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/a0SVVW7EhT — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 16, 2023

MI next play Sunrisers Hyderabad at Hyderabad on Tuesday.

