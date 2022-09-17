What Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic stand to lose as Roger Federer retires

Roger Federer (Image via Twitter/RogerFederer)

One measure of greatness comes from the quality of competition. Sporting greats are defined not just by their own achievements, but also of those who are close competitors. Roger Federer’s retirement leaves Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and the world of tennis that much poorer.

Much like the Swiss watches, known for both their precision and longevity, fans hoped Federer too could go on. Born in the Swiss port city of Basel, Federer also has that alluring quality of Swiss watches – unmatched class.

At 41, Federer admits he has to listen to his body after going through injuries and surgeries, though. “I’ve worked hard to return to full competitive form. But I also know my body’s capacities and limits, and its message to me lately has been clear.”

Federer joins Serena Williams, who bowed out a fortnight ago, in what has become a disappointing September for tennis fans. The Laver Cup in London later this month will be Federer’s last engagement.

Federer, Djokovic, and Nadal have come to be hailed as the greatest tennis players in history, having won 20, 21 and 22 Grand Slam singles, respectively. These numbers reflect their individual brilliance, but more than that of the unstinted hold they had on the men’s tennis circuit. It is difficult to think of any other sporting rivalry stretching post-9/11 to Covid times that could match their intensity and flair.

Federer, the eldest of the three, aged 19 in 2001, defeated seven times Wimbledon champion Pete Sampras in the fourth round. Two years later he won his first Grand Slam at Wimbledon in 2003, and Nadal announced his arrival by holding aloft the French Open in 2005. Their encounters revived memories of the Andre Agassi-Pete Sampras rivalry. But Federer-Nadal was to go much ahead.

The 2008 Wimbledon men’s singles final was a high point. Lasting for close to five hours, it exceeded the duration of a T20 cricket match; but instead of 13, only two players were holding on to the field. It had the T20 thrill, but also the undefined satisfaction of a Test match. Yes, there have been quite a few long tennis matches, but this one exemplified a long drawn rivalry between Federer and Nadal.

Roger Federer holding the Wimbledon Tennis Championships trophy in July 2007.

Then came Novak Djokovic, and made it a three-cornered-race. Andy Murray created a splash, showed promise, but faded away. The last few years, actually over a decade, men’s tennis has come to revolve around Federer-Nadal-Djokovic. In a sign of the times Djokovic, the youngest of them, has been caught in culture wars, while Federer has kept a distance, though he has had his own share of controversies.

Such has been the dominance and rivalry of these three that it is impossible to write about any of them without mentioning the other two. Except 2016, it has been one from among the trio to have finished as the year’s number 1 player since 2004.

“I wish this day would have never come,” reacted Nadal to Federer’s announcement. It could very well sound like a line from his own resignation! But we know it sums up that there won’t be another Federer, bringing as much gravitas as only he can to every single match.

It’s been a pleasure but also an honor and privilege to share all these years with you, living so many amazing moments on and off the court — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) September 15, 2022

In 2007, Federer and Nadal played a unique tennis exhibition match. The court had a clay surface on one side of the net and grass on the other. Federer is considered the most successful grass court player, while Nadal’s forte is clay. The Spaniard went on to defeat Federer before a home crowd, but more than victory or defeat it showed their sporting spirit, and the camaraderie that they share. Federer’s retirement is a reminder that Nadal and Djokovic will follow him sooner rather than later, making space for a new set of greats to emerge.