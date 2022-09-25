Video: When Roger Federer kept ‘pinky promise’ to play a set with young fan

(Image credit: Screengrab from video posted on YouTube by Barilla)

In his 20 years on court, tennis legend Roger Federer inspired many around the world. One of them is 11-year-old budding tennis player, Izyan Ahmad from the United States.

Roger Federer's young admirer had the chance of a lifetime when he got to play a set with him last month.

The moment that led up to the set took place five years ago. At a US Open press conference in 2017, the boy asked Federer to "continue to play for eight, nine years" so that one day, as a pro, he could be his competitor.

Federer agreed, prompting Izyan, nicknamed "Zizou", to ask: "Is that a promise?". The tennis legend replied: "pinky promise".

And he did fulfil his promise, when Zizou was flown to meet him in Zurich in August this year. Italian food giant Barilla sponsored the trip.

For Zizou, what came next on the trip became a memory "forever etched in his memory". His idol came out to surprise him.

Then they hit the court to play a set together. Zizou impressed Federer with his game.

In photos: Roger Federer bows out, Rafael Nadal in tears at final match

“Playing nice Zizou, I like it,” he said. “Too solid, so good. You’re playing great Zizou."

"One of the great benefits of this unbelievable sport are moments like these," the tennis legend said in a tweet later. "Zizou, all the best and keep working hard."

Federer bade farewell to a professional tennis career on Friday. The last match he played was the Laver Cup, alongside his fiercest rival Rafael Nadal. The pair played against the United States’ Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe.

Both of them were in tears after finishing the match -- a moment that resonated with millions around the world.

"When Roger leaves the tour, an important part of my life is leaving too,” Nadal said.