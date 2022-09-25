English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Live Now | Traders Conclave 2022 | India's Largest Retail Stock Investors & Traders Residential Conclave
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports

    Video: When Roger Federer kept ‘pinky promise’ to play a set with young fan

    Izyan Ahmad 'Zizou', a Roger Federer superfan, has a memory he will treasure all his life.

    Curated by : Moneycontrol News
    September 25, 2022 / 09:08 AM IST
    (Image credit: Screengrab from video posted on YouTube by Barilla)

    (Image credit: Screengrab from video posted on YouTube by Barilla)

    In his 20 years on court, tennis legend Roger Federer inspired many around the world. One of them is 11-year-old budding tennis player, Izyan Ahmad from the United States.

    Roger Federer's young admirer had the chance of a lifetime when he got to play a set with him last month.

    The moment that led up to the set took place five years ago. At a US Open press conference in 2017, the boy asked Federer to "continue to play for eight, nine years" so that one day, as a pro, he could be his competitor.

    Federer agreed, prompting Izyan, nicknamed "Zizou", to ask: "Is that a promise?". The tennis legend replied: "pinky promise".

    And he did fulfil his promise, when Zizou was flown to meet him in Zurich in August this year. Italian food giant Barilla sponsored the trip.

    Close

    Related stories

    For Zizou, what came next on the trip became a memory "forever etched in his memory". His idol came out to surprise him.

    Then they hit the court to play a set together. Zizou impressed Federer with his game.

     

    In photos: Roger Federer bows out, Rafael Nadal in tears at final match

     

    “Playing nice Zizou, I like it,” he said. “Too solid, so good. You’re playing great Zizou."

    "One of the great benefits of this unbelievable sport are moments like these," the tennis legend said in a tweet later. "Zizou, all the best and keep working hard."

    Federer bade farewell to a professional tennis career on Friday. The last match he played was the Laver Cup, alongside his fiercest rival Rafael Nadal. The pair played against the United States’ Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe.

    Both of them were in tears after finishing the match -- a moment that resonated with millions around the world.

    "When Roger leaves the tour, an important part of my life is leaving too,” Nadal said.
    Tags: #Roger Federer #Sports #Tennis
    first published: Sep 25, 2022 09:01 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.