MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports

Video: Hardik Pandya shrugs off fan’s hand as he tries to click selfie

Several fans called out Pandya for his apparent rude behaviour, but many more defended the cricketer's action stating that no one would appreciate a stranger holding onto their shoulder like that.

Ankita Sengupta
December 26, 2021 / 12:51 PM IST
Hardik Pandya (File photo)

Hardik Pandya (File photo)


Cricket Hardik Pandya, who had courted controversy earlier with comments made on a popular chat show, is in discussion again after a video surfaced on social media showing Pandya shrugging off a fan's hand from his shoulder while taking selfies.

Pandya was spotted by the shutterbugs as he stepped out of a restaurant and soon fans gathered around him to take photos with him. After clicking a selfie with Pandya, one of the fans kept his hand on the cricketer's shoulder for another selfie, but Pandya removed his hand immediately, obliged another fan for a selfie and walked away.

Read more: Hotstar removes Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul episode of 'Koffee With Karan' after controversy

Several people called out Pandya for his apparent rude behaviour.

Instagram user lostbboy._journey commented in Hindi, "Someone does not seem to like hands being kept on his shoulder." Another user Shweta Sood wrote, "Why does he have so much attitude?"

Close

Related stories

But many more defended the cricketer's action stating that no one would appreciate a stranger holding onto their shoulder like that.

Twitter user Debasmita Roy commented, "The fan misbehaved, not Hardik Pandya. You can't just keep your hand on someone else's shoulder." Instagram user Junaid Shaikh wrote, "Even I get angry if people randomly place their hands on my shoulder."

Read more: Hardik Pandya refutes claims of customs department seizing watches worth Rs 5 crore

Another Instagram user Ayesha Ali wrote, "He didn’t have any issue with the man clicking a picture of him/with him. But people need to respect other people’s space and not touch them. This goes for all, whether or not you’re a celebrity/public figure. It’s common decency, especially if you’re a stranger (sic).

Watch the video here:
Ankita Sengupta
Tags: #cricket #Hardik Pandya
first published: Dec 26, 2021 12:47 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | The year that was: Has COVID-19 changed the insurance sector forever?

Simply Save | The year that was: Has COVID-19 changed the insurance sector forever?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.