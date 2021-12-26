Video: Hardik Pandya shrugs off fan’s hand as he tries to click selfie

Hardik Pandya (File photo)

Cricket Hardik Pandya, who had courted controversy earlier with comments made on a popular chat show, is in discussion again after a video surfaced on social media showing Pandya shrugging off a fan's hand from his shoulder while taking selfies.

Pandya was spotted by the shutterbugs as he stepped out of a restaurant and soon fans gathered around him to take photos with him. After clicking a selfie with Pandya, one of the fans kept his hand on the cricketer's shoulder for another selfie, but Pandya removed his hand immediately, obliged another fan for a selfie and walked away.

Several people called out Pandya for his apparent rude behaviour.

Instagram user lostbboy._journey commented in Hindi, "Someone does not seem to like hands being kept on his shoulder." Another user Shweta Sood wrote, "Why does he have so much attitude?"

But many more defended the cricketer's action stating that no one would appreciate a stranger holding onto their shoulder like that.

Twitter user Debasmita Roy commented, "The fan misbehaved, not Hardik Pandya. You can't just keep your hand on someone else's shoulder." Instagram user Junaid Shaikh wrote, "Even I get angry if people randomly place their hands on my shoulder."

Another Instagram user Ayesha Ali wrote, "He didn’t have any issue with the man clicking a picture of him/with him. But people need to respect other people’s space and not touch them. This goes for all, whether or not you’re a celebrity/public figure. It’s common decency, especially if you’re a stranger (sic).

