Hardik Pandya refutes claims of customs department seizing watches worth Rs 5 crore

Issuing a statement, Hardik Pandya said that the cost of the watch is Rs 1.5 crore and that it has been taken by the customs department for "proper valuation".

Moneycontrol News
November 16, 2021 / 11:45 AM IST

Cricketer Hardik Pandya on November 16 dismissed reports that claimed the customs department seized two of his watches worth Rs 5 crore at the Mumbai airport upon his return from Dubai.

Issuing a statement, Pandya said that the cost of the watch is Rs 1.5 crore and that it has been taken by the customs department for "proper valuation".

As per media reports, Mumbai Customs Department on November 15 seized two wristwatches belonging to Pandya after he allegedly failed to provide their receipts.

Refuting the allegations, Pandya said, "I had voluntarily declared all the items that I'd lawfully purchased from Dubai and was ready to pay whatever duties that needed to be paid. As a matter of fact, the customs department had asked for all purchase documents which were submitted; however customs is doing the proper valuation for duty which I've already confirmed to pay," he said.

The cricketer further said that the cost of the watch is approximately Rs 1.5 crore and not Rs 5 crore.

Close

"I'm a law-abiding citizen of the country and I respect all government agencies. I've received all the cooperation from the Mumbai customs department and I've assured my full cooperation to them and will provide them with whatever legitimate documents they need to get this matter cleared. All allegations against me of crossing any legal boundaries are totally unfounded," he added.
