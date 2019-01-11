Hotstar removes Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul episode of 'Koffee With Karan' after controversy

The "Koffee With Karan" episode featuring cricketers Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul has been taken down by Hotstar after it attracted widespread criticism for Pandya's misogynistic and sexist comments.

The 25-year-old all-rounder had boasted about hooking up with multiple women on the Sunday episode of the Karan Johar-hosted show.

"Certain remarks/comments made by the guests on the episode 12 of Koffee with Karan may hurt the sentiments of our users/viewers. As a responsible platform, we have removed the episode from Hotstar with immediate effect," Hotstar tweeted on Friday.

Pandya has apologised for his remarks, saying he got "carried away by the nature" of the show.

"After reflecting on my comments on Koffee with Karan, I would like to apologise to everyone concerned who I may have hurt in any way.

"Honestly, I got a bit carried away with the nature of the show. In no way did I mean to disrespect or hurt anyone's sentiments. Respect," he had said in his apology.

Both Pandya and Rahul have been reprimanded by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), which is mulling a ban on the cricketers.

Johar is yet to address the controversy.