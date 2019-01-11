App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports
Last Updated : Jan 11, 2019 04:01 PM IST | Source: PTI

Hotstar removes Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul episode of 'Koffee With Karan' after controversy

The 25-year-old all-rounder had boasted about hooking up with multiple women on the Sunday episode of the Karan Johar-hosted show.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The "Koffee With Karan" episode featuring cricketers Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul has been taken down by Hotstar after it attracted widespread criticism for Pandya's misogynistic and sexist comments.

The 25-year-old all-rounder had boasted about hooking up with multiple women on the Sunday episode of the Karan Johar-hosted show.

"Certain remarks/comments made by the guests on the episode 12 of Koffee with Karan may hurt the sentiments of our users/viewers. As a responsible platform, we have removed the episode from Hotstar with immediate effect," Hotstar tweeted on Friday.

Pandya has apologised for his remarks, saying he got "carried away by the nature" of the show.

"After reflecting on my comments on Koffee with Karan, I would like to apologise to everyone concerned who I may have hurt in any way.

"Honestly, I got a bit carried away with the nature of the show. In no way did I mean to disrespect or hurt anyone's sentiments. Respect," he had said in his apology.

Both Pandya and Rahul have been reprimanded by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), which is mulling a ban on the cricketers.

Johar is yet to address the controversy.
First Published on Jan 11, 2019 03:57 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Entertainment #Hardik Pandya #Hotstar #India #K L rahul koffee with karan #Sports

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.