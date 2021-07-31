PV Sindhu loses to Taiwan's TY Tai in Tokyo Olympics 2020 Badminton Semi-Finals

India's Pusarla V. Sindhu competes against Taiwan's Tai Tzu-Ying during their women's singles badminton semifinal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)

Reigning world champion PV Sindhu on July 31 lost to Taiwan's Tai Tzu-Ying in the Badminton Women’s Singles Semifinal of Tokyo Olympics.

The Semi-final match took place at Court 1 of the Musashino Forest Sport Plaza.

With Sindhu's loss, India hope to win a gold in Women's Badminton also faded away. Sindhu will now face He Bingjiao in the Bronze Medal match on Sunday, while Tai Tzu-Ying will take on China's Chen Yufei in the Gold Medal match.

The Taiwanese shuttler entered the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time. However, in 2016 Rio Olympics Sindhu and Tai met in the pre-quarterfinal stage, Sindhu emerged triumphant 21-13, 21-15 in 40 minutes.

Sindhu had defeated Japan's Akane Yamaguchi in the quarterfinals by 21-13, 22-20.