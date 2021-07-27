Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 5 Live: India beat Spain in Hockey, Bhaker-Chaudhary duo crash out in 10m Air Pistol

July 27, 2021 / 08:19 AM IST

Tokyo Olympics Day 5 Live: Australia's Kaylee McKeown won swimming gold in the women's 100m backstroke at Tokyo 2020 and also set a new Olympic record of 57.47 seconds. It was a closely-fought battle to the finish line against rivals Canada's Kylie Masse and USA's Regan Smith - who were also both strong contenders for gold and at one point also world record holders of the event - but in the end, it was McKeown who touched the wall first at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre. This is the second swimming gold medal at Tokyo 2020 for Australia after the women's 4x100 freestyle relay team clinched gold last 25 July. McKeown's time of 57.47 seconds was just off the world record mark she set this year of 57.45 at the Australian Olympic trials in June. Masse claimed silver at 57.72 seconds whilst Smith took bronze at 58.43 seconds.