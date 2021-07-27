MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports
Live now
auto refresh
July 27, 2021 / 08:38 AM IST

Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 5 Live: India beat Spain in Hockey, Bhaker-Chaudhary duo crash out in 10m Air Pistol

Get all the live updates on how the Indian contingent is performing at Tokyo 2020 and other news from the Olympic Games.

Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 5 Live: India's shooters continue to disappoint at the Tokyo Games. The promising mixed doubles duo of Saurabh Choudhary and Manu Bhaker failed to qualify for the medal rounds in the 10m Air Pistol event. All eyes will now be on Sindhu and Mary Kom - the last two realistic hopes at a medal shot for India.

style="color: #007acc; text-decoration: none; text-underline: none;">Full Coverage | Photos | Videos | Specials
  • July 27, 2021 / 08:50 AM IST

    Tokyo Olympics Day 5 Live: China have their first Gold in Shooting. Chinese duo of R. Jiang and W. Pang won Gold in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed event with a total point haul of 387. The ROC pair of V. Batsarashkina and Chernousov came second and Ukraine's Omelchuk & Kostevych won Bronze. 

  • July 27, 2021 / 08:38 AM IST

    Tokyo Olympics Day 5 LiveBermuda's Flora Duffy dominated the run portion of the women's triathlon to win Olympic gold on a wet and humid morning at Odaiba Marine Park. The gruelling race, which involves a 1.5km swim, 40km bike ride and 10km run, saw a group of five - including Duffy, Taylor-Brown and Zaferes - pull away during the bike ride to leave the chasing group fighting for the non-medal positions.

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • July 27, 2021 / 08:30 AM IST

    India beat Spain in Men's Hockey ##

    Tokyo Olympics Day 5 Live: After siffering a 7-1 defeat at the hands of World Number Ones Australia, India have bounced back to win 3-0 against Spain in their Pool A match. 

  • July 27, 2021 / 08:27 AM IST

    Tokyo Olympics Day 5 Live: India's woes in Shooting continues. After disappointing outings for Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary in their individual events, the duo have been knocked out of the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event as well. The dup performed well in the first round of qualifications, but could not qualify for the medal rounds. 

  • July 27, 2021 / 08:25 AM IST

    Tokyo Olympics Day 5 Live: Here is a look at India's Mirabai Chanu being felicitated by Minister of Law and Justice, Kren Rijiju

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • July 27, 2021 / 08:22 AM IST

    Tokyo Olympics Day 5 LiveGreat Britain's Tom Dean won Gold in Men's 200m Freestyle, followed by his countryman Duncan Scott and Brazil's Fernando Scheffer. 

  • July 27, 2021 / 08:19 AM IST

    Tokyo Olympics Day 5 Live: Australia's Kaylee McKeown won swimming gold in the women's 100m backstroke at Tokyo 2020 and also set a new Olympic record of 57.47 seconds. It was a closely-fought battle to the finish line against rivals Canada's Kylie Masse and USA's Regan Smith - who were also both strong contenders for gold and at one point also world record holders of the event - but in the end, it was McKeown who touched the wall first at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre. This is the second swimming gold medal at Tokyo 2020 for Australia after the women's 4x100 freestyle relay team clinched gold last 25 July. McKeown's time of 57.47 seconds was just off the world record mark she set this year of 57.45 at the Australian Olympic trials in June. Masse claimed silver at 57.72 seconds whilst Smith took bronze at 58.43 seconds.

    Tokyo Olympics Day 5 Live : A ustralia's Kaylee McKeown won swimming gold in the women's 100m backstroke at Tokyo 2020 and also set a new Olympic record of 57.47 seconds. It was a closely-fought battle to the finish line against rivals Canada's Kylie Masse and USA's Regan Smith - who were also both strong contenders for gold and at one point also world record holders of the event - but in the end, it was McKeown who touched the wall first at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre. This is the second swimming gold medal at Tokyo 2020 for Australia after the women's 4x100 freestyle relay team clinched gold last 25 July. McKeown's time of 57.47 seconds was just off the world record mark she set this year of 57.45 at the Australian Olympic trials in June. Masse claimed silver at 57.72 seconds whilst Smith took bronze at 58.43 seconds.
  • July 27, 2021 / 08:03 AM IST
  • July 27, 2021 / 08:03 AM IST

    Tokyo Olympics Day 5 Live: Hello and welcome to this live coverage of the Olympic Games. As expected, the USA have taken the lead in the medal tally with eight Gold. Hosts Japan also have eight Gold and are in second position, followed by China with six Gold. Japan has put up a strong performance at the Tokyo Olympics so far. India got of to a dream start, with a medal on the Opening Day of the Olympic Games for the first time, but have had a poor outing since then. 

News

see more See More

Video of the day

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.