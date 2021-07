Brazilian skateboarder Rayssa Leal won the silver medal in the women's skateboarding street event at Tokyo Olympics in 2021. At 13 years and 204 days, she is one of the youngest medalists in the history of the Summer Games. (Image: AFP)

Japan's Momiji Nishiya became one of the youngest individual Olympic champions in history when she won the inaugural women's skateboarding gold at the age of 13 years on July 26. (Image: AP)

Greek gymnast Dimitrios Loundras is the youngest ever medalist in the history of the Summer Games. He was 10 years and 218 days old when he won a bronze medal as a part of the parallel bars team at the 1896 Olympics in Athens. (Image: Twitter/ @HistoryAsia)

Italian gymnast Luigina Giavotti, at 11 years and 301 days, won silver as part of the women’s gymnastics team at the 1928 Amsterdam Olympics. (Image: olympedia.org)

Denmark’s Inge Sorensen won a bronze medal in the 200m breaststroke at the 1936 Berlin Olympics, when she was 12 years and 21 days old. (Image: AP)

French rower Noël Vandernotte won the bronze medal of the French boat in the coxed pairs event as well as in the coxed four competition. He was only 12 years and 230 days old. (Image: Getty Images)

At the 1928 Summer Olympics in Amsterdam, Carla Marangoni won the silver medal as a member of the Italian gymnastics team, when she was only 12 years and 236 days old. (Image: https://youngestolympicathlete.wordpress.com)

In the 1928 Amsterdam Olympics, diver Dorothy Poynton-Hill became one of the youngest Olympians to win a medal. Pictured in this photo are American Divers, Marjorie Gestring, the 13-year-old Gold Medalist, Silver Medalist Katherine Rawls, and Bronze Medalist Dorothy Poynton-Hill on the Podium at the Olympic Games of Berlin on August 13, 1936. (Photo by Keystone-France/Gamma-Keystone via Getty Images)

The 13-year springboard diver Marjorie Gestring at the Olympic Games in Berlin, on August 12, 1936. (Photo by Austrian Archives/Imagno/Getty Images