Tokyo Olympics 2020 | Inox offers free movie tickets for lifetime to all Indian medalists

Moneycontrol News
July 27, 2021 / 08:48 PM IST
Tokyo 2020 Olympics: Indian contingent in the athletes parade during the opening ceremony (REUTERS/Mike Blake)

Tokyo 2020 Olympics: Indian contingent in the athletes parade during the opening ceremony (REUTERS/Mike Blake)


Inox Leisure, one of the leading multiplex operators in India, announced it would offer free movie tickets for lifetime to all Indian medalists at Tokyo Olympics 2020.

That apart, the company will also offer free movie tickets for one year to all participating athletes at the games, the firm said in an announcement on Twitter.

Previously, in post-match interviews after bagging silver medal for weightlifting in the Tokyo Olympics 2020, Mirabai Chanu told reporters she couldn't party due to the COVID-19 situation and would celebrate her achievement by eating pizza.

Soon after, pizza brands flocked social media with promises of fresh pizza once she's back home.

Also Read: Mirabai Chanu's silver feat | Pizza chains vie for a slice after lifter calls for a ‘pizza’ celebration
 On July 25, Cloud kitchen food brand platform Yumlane used the "Indian connection" to ply Mirabai with its offerings, even suggesting an appropriate option for the athlete.

This was soon followed by a message by Pratik Pota, CEO of Jubliant Foods, which runs the Dominoes chain in India who wrote, "Even as we prepare to give Mirabai Chanu a hero’s welcome and let her eat pizzas to her heart’s content, our Imphal team went to her house to congratulate her family with what else but Domino’s Pizza . Congratulations Mirabai Chanu you have done India proud!" (sic)
Moneycontrol News
