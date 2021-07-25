Mirabai Chanu's silver feat | Pizza chains vie for a slice after lifter calls for a ‘pizza’ celebration

Tolyo Olympics 2020: Mirabai Chanu of India in action (Image: Reuters)

In post-match interviews after bagging silver medal for weightlifting in the Tokyo Olympics 2020, Mirabai Chanu told reporters she can't party due to the COVID-19 situation and would celebrate by eating pizza.

Soon after, pizza brands have flocked social media with promises of fresh pizza once she's back home.



On July 25, Cloud kitchen food brand platform Yumlane used the "Indian connection" to ply Mirabai with its offerings, even suggesting an appropriate option for the athlete. "Congrats Mirabhai Chanu on making India proud on behalf of Yumlane. Pizza Our very own Indian Pizza Brand. Yumlane would love to serve you hot baked Pizzas ;-) Our reco - Spicy Bullet Paneer Pizza - perfect balance of Protein & Bullet spice for a legendary lifter like you" (sic)

Yumlane, domestic angle comes after international MNC made social media waves by offering the Olympic medallist lifetime supply of pizza for the "pride she has brought India."

Pratik Pota, CEO of Jubliant Foods, which runs the Dominoes chain in India announced, "Even as we prepare to give Mirabai Chanu a hero’s welcome and let her eat pizzas to her heart’s content, our Imphal team went to her house to congratulate her family with what else but Domino’s Pizza . Congratulations Mirabai Chanu you have done India proud!" (sic)

Early after news of Mirabai's victory broke, Dominoes Pizza tweeted a jubliant: "Mirabai Chanu Congratulations on bringing the medal home! You brought the dreams of a billion+ Indians to life and we couldn’t be happier to treat you to FREE Domino’s pizza for life Congratulations again!!" (sic)



The account further tweeted on July 24: "What is common between India's Olympic medal Second place medal and everytime you say you'll just have one slice? 'It's just the first of manyyyyy'" (sic)

Later in the day, the account again responded to user tweets suggesting they supply Mirabai with pizzas once she is back in India. "Aapne kaha, aur humne sunn liya. We never want Mirabai Chanu to wait to eat Slice of pizza again so we’re treating her to FREE Domino’s pizza for life!"

Whichever pizza she opts for, Mirabai has rightful got herself a 'pizza party'