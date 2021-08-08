MARKET NEWS

English
Tokyo Olympics 2020 | 10 Indian officials for closing ceremony, no limit on athletes

A majority of the hockey and wrestling contingent is expected to attend the ceremony that begins 4.30 pm IST.

PTI
August 08, 2021 / 02:09 PM IST
(Representative image: Reuters)

There will be no limit on the number of Indian athletes attending the Tokyo Olympics closing ceremony on Sunday but count of the officials has been capped at 10.

In contrast to the ethnic outfit that athletes wore during the opening ceremony, they will be seen in comfortable track suits.

A majority of the hockey and wrestling contingent is expected to attend the ceremony that begins 4.30 pm IST.

Wrestler Bajrang Punia, who claimed a bronze on Saturday, will be India's flag bearer as announced earlier.

As per protocols followed by Indian Olympic Association, the medal winners including gold medallist Neeraj Chopra will be duly made flag bearers in the future multi sporting events including Asian Games and Commonwealth Games next year.

Close

Men's hockey skipper Manpreet Singh and champion boxer M C Mary Kom were India's flagbearers at the opening ceremony.

Considering the COVID-19 threat, the Indian delegates in Tokyo had limited the count of officials at the opening ceremony to six, while a significant number of athletes stayed away from the event to focus on their competition the following day.

India capped off its best-ever performance in the Olympics with a haul of seven medals, including a gold, at Tokyo.
PTI
first published: Aug 8, 2021 02:09 pm

