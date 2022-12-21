IPL Auction 2023: The top five foreign players in demand

The IPL mini auction 2023 could see the spotlight shine the brightest on the all-rounders.

Some 10 teams will battle off the field as the IPL Mini Auction is set to take place on Friday, in Kochi. Ahead of the 16th edition of the biggest T20 extravaganza, think tanks of the 10 franchises will look to plug holes in their squad ahead of the upcoming season with up to 87 slots up for grabs across the teams.

Of these 87 slots, however, 30 will be dedicated to foreign players who have registered themselves in the auction. Teams will likely look out for multi-faceted foreign players who can contribute across the board for them.

Having said that, let us now take a look at the top five players who will garner the most attention at the mini-auction.

Cameron Green, Australia - Base Price: Rs. 2 Crore

The 23-year-old Aussie all-rounder has made quite a mark in international cricket with some brilliant performances for his country, not just in the shortest format. After making his T20 debut for Australia in Lahore earlier this year, Green has shown why he will be worth his weight in gold with some standout performances.

In the 3-match T20 series in India in September, Green smashed two half-centuries at the top of the order. The highest score in his nascent career of 61 came in the first match of that series, at Mohali, where he top-scored in Australia's successful chase of India's target of 209.

Despite turning out for Australia only 8 times so far, Green has shown his versatility with the bat, ball, and on the field.

An explosive batsman who can bat across the XI, a useful bowler and a brilliant fielder, especially in catching positions, Green will set off a bidding war on Friday.

T20i career: Innings: 8, Runs: 139, Average: 17.37, strike rate: 173.75, HS: 61

Ben Stokes, England - Base Price: Rs. 2 Crore

Fresh from winning the T20 World Cup and a 3-0 clean sweep in Pakistan, in the recently-concluded Test series that he captained, veteran Ben Stokes brings bags of experience and a winning mentality to the table.

As an all-rounder, Stokes will also be worth his weight in gold. But what he brings over some of the other foreign players is a track record of playing in the IPL for a significant amount of time.

His stats in 2022 don't do justice to the impact he's had for England in T20s, as he played a major role in England winning the T20 World Cup with a match-winning 50 against Pakistan in the final.

More than just his brilliance with the bat and on the field -- and his useful medium-pace bowling -- Stokes will also bring his leadership skills to the fore for teams looking to recruit a player who is a captain's material.

Plus, the 31-year-old Englishman still has the X factor that he is famous for, which can alter the course of a match in a matter of minutes.

IPL Career: Matches: 43, Runs: 920, Strike Rate: 134.50, HS: 107*, Wickets: 28, Economy Rate: 8.55

Sam Curran, England - Base Price: Rs. 2 Crore

The former CSK man is yet another all-rounder on this list. The left-arm seamer is known to break partnerships with crucial wickets and he showed that skill in the T20 World Cup. He starred for England as the second-highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 13 scalps, including 3 in the final against Pakistan, which he picked while conceding only 12 runs.

Usually a lower middle-order batsman, he has also played at the top of the innings in the IPL when he did so for CSK in 2020 and 2021 scoring runs at a rapid rate. This versatility will catch the bidding teams' attention, who are looking to sign a marquee all-rounder.

IPL Career: Matches: 32, Runs: 337, Strike Rate: 149.77, HS: 55*, Wickets: 32, Economy Rate: 9.21

Harry Brook, England - Base Price: Rs. 1.5 Crore

The next big thing in T20 cricket will make his IPL debut on Friday's mini-auction. He is another member of England's T20 WC-winning side, who played a crucial role in the tense final with the bat (20 of 23) alongside Stokes.

Don't be fooled by that pedestrian knock in the WC final, however, as the 23-year-old's reputation as the next big thing is based on his explosive batting in the middle order. And he showed that in the Pakistan Super League in early 2022 when he scored a brilliant ton for Lahore Qalandars, which came off just 48 balls; the second-fastest in the tournament.

The right-handed batsman will slot in brilliantly in the middle order and provide much-needed oomph for teams in the latter stages of the innings.

T20i career: Innings: 17, Runs: 372, Average: 26.57, Strike Rate: 137.77, HS: 81*

Shakib Al Hasan, Bangladesh - Base Price: Rs. 1.5 Crore

The all-rounder from Bangladesh is a T20 veteran and is equally brilliant with his slow left-arm off-spin and big-hitting in the middle order, making him a genuine all-rounder. Just like Stokes, 35-year-old Hasan also brings to the table his leadership skills, which could attract teams like Chennai Super Kings who will need to transition from the MS Dhoni era this season.

Hasan is expected to bowl all four overs of his left-arm spin and his excellent economy rate will be crucial in some of the slower wickets in India.

He last turned out for the Kolkata Knight Riders in 2021, and with a base price of Rs. 1.5 crore KKR will face stiff competition should they take a punt on its former player.

: Matches: 71, Runs: 793, Strike Rate: 124.48, HS: 66*, Wickets: 63, Economy Rate: 7.43