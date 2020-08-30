172@29@17@138!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|trends|sports-trends|ipl-2020-deepak-chahars-old-chat-goes-viral-after-csk-player-tests-covid-19-positive-5773911.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Aug 30, 2020 03:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IPL 2020: Deepak Chahar’s old chat goes viral after CSK player tests COVID-19 positive

An old chat between Deepak Chahar and his brother Rahul has gone viral since IPL fans learned that the pacer has contracted coronavirus. In the short conversation, the CSK player had cheekily said "we don't wear mask with family" when his brother had asked why he is not following COVID-19 protocols.

Moneycontrol News

Just weeks ahead of the commencement of the Indian Premier League 2020, IPL team Chennai Super Kings suffered a major setback with 13 team members - including two players - testing COVID-19 positive.

Among the two CSK players who contracted the novel coronavirus disease is pacer Deepak Chahar, who disregarded the importance of wearing facemasks to prevent contracting the deadly disease that has brought the whole world to its knees.

Chahar was a part of the Mahendra Singh Dhoni camp, which attended a six-day training session in Chennai before leaving for Dubai. There are rumours that Chahar contracted the disease there.

Close

Anyhow, netizens have been focusing on a chat between Deepak Chahar and his brother Rahul – who plays for IPL team Mumbai Indians – since the news broke on August 29.

In the short conversation that has now gone viral, Rahul comments on one of Deepak’s social media posts and asks why he is not abiding by the coronavirus pandemic protocols, such as social distancing and wearing face masks. To this, the CSK player responds with a cheeky “we do not wear mask with family”.

Cricket fans believe Deepak’s disregard for coronavirus protocols has come back to haunt him.
First Published on Aug 30, 2020 03:21 pm

