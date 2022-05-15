English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports

    India wins maiden Thomas Cup title, beats Indonesia 3-0 in finals

    India's Kidambi Srikanth defeated Indonesia's Leonardus Jonatan Christie in Thomas Cup Final 2022, held in Bangkok.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 15, 2022 / 03:53 PM IST
    Indian Badminton Team at Thomas Cup 2022.

    Indian Badminton Team at Thomas Cup 2022.


    India created history on May 15, by winning the iconic badminton championship Thomas Cup against Indonesia. It won three straight matches, two men’s singles and a men’s doubles match to seal the championship. With this win, India has become the sixth country to win the title.

    India's Kidambi Srikanth defeated Indonesia's Leonardus Jonatan Christie in Thomas Cup Final 2022 by  21-15, 23-21, held in Bangkok.

    Earlier in the day, India's doubles Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty won 18-21, 23-21, 21-19 for their most sensational victory of their career against Mohammad Ahsan and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo. With this, India's lead against Indonesia stands at 3-0.

    ALSO READ: Thomas and Uber Cup: Indian men's team starts campaign with resounding 5-0 win over Germany

    Prior to this, Lakshya Sen defeated Anthony Ginting by 8-21, 21-17, 21-16 in a thrilling tie.

    Close

    Related stories

    Following India's victory at the Thomas Cup 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and wrote, "The Indian badminton team has scripted history! The entire nation is elated by India winning the Thomas Cup! Congratulations to our accomplished team and best wishes to them for their future endeavours. This win will motivate so many upcoming sportspersons."

    Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur has announced Rs 1 crore for the entire team.

    Also, the Badminton Association of India (BAI) too shared the news on its Twitter handle by writing 'History Scripted'. It wrote, "Pure show of grit and determination & India becomes the #ThomasCup champion for the 1st time in style, beating 14 times champions Indonesia 3-0 in the finals (Sic). It's coming home!"



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Badminton Association of India #Kidambi Srikant #Thomas Cup 2022 #Thomas Cup final #Thomas Cup Final 2022 #Thomas Cup title
    first published: May 15, 2022 03:20 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.