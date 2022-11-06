India vs Zimbabwe: Talking points - SKY won't stop scoring!

Suryakumar Yadav bats during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Zimbabwe in Melbourne, Australia.

India registered a big win at the MCG as the Men in Blue defeated Zimbabwe by 71 runs. Suryakumar Yadav (SKY) did what he does best, as the 360-degree batsman went berserk against the African side, peppering every corner of the MCG and scoring an unbeaten 61 off just 25 balls.

Choosing to bat first, India posted 186/5 in its 20 overs with half-centuries from KL Rahul (51 of 35) and Yadav. The rest of the batters didn't contribute much, but SKY's one-man show after Rahul's innings propelled India to a competitive total.

In reply, Zimbabwe could only manage 115 before being bundled out in the second ball of the 18th over.

Let us go over a few talking points from today's game at the MCG.

At this point, it's getting boring and repetitive to wax lyrical about the genius that is Suryakumar Yadav . He became the first Indian to score 1,000 T20i runs in a calendar year but people were too awed by his 360-degree shots to even acknowledge his brilliant feat.

His innings contained four maximum and six boundaries as he smashed the Zimbabwean fast bowlers at will. He toyed with their field as most of his fours and sixes came behind the wicket via his trademark sweep/scoop despite the ball being bowled full and outside off-stump.

SKY hit 3 sweep shots in the 20th over of left-arm pacer Richard Ngarava, including a last-ball six that gave viewers a backache watching him play that shot.

While KL Rahul is slowly getting back into his element with his second 50 of the tournament, captain Rohit Sharma failed to produce the goods at the top yet again. In his 50th match as India's T20 captain, Sharma was dismissed for 15 (13) as the opening pair failed once again to survive past the lucrative powerplay overs.



Hi haters, u guys are free to troll and abuse him, as much as u want, but his true fans will always stand by him and support him. @ImRo45 . Om Namah Shivay. pic.twitter.com/mPrz6r5Z9v — Rohit Sharma Fanclub India (@Imro_fanclub) November 6, 2022





India might have qualified but they want a lot more from the opening combination.

— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) November 6, 2022

What is even more worrying is that Sharma got out to his favourite pull shot in a venue that will host the final. As India heads into the semis, and a potential appearance in a third T20 WC final, the failure of the opening pair is a huge red flag.

3) Pant-DK conundrum goes unsolved

When captain Rohit Sharma announced at the toss Rishabh Pant was playing his first game of the tournament today, many were hoping he would cement his place in the XI. The swashbuckling wicketkeeper brings a slightly different skill set to the table as he plays at No: 5 and more importantly is a left-hander. With first-choice keeper Karthik failing to live up to his finisher's tag, the onus was on Pant to show the team management what it was missing.

However, Pant lasted all of five balls as he was brilliantly caught at wide long-on by a diving Ryan Burl.

While his short stay didn't necessarily damage his well-earned reputation, Pant's innings has not made things easier for the Men in Blue as they head into the semifinals against England.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, and Mohammad Shami put on yet another masterclass with the new ball as the quicks made good use of the pace-friendly conditions at the MCG. The trio accounted for 4 wickets in a combined 7 overs while conceding only 34 runs.

In addition to being economical, the Indian quicks are moving the ball around, which has seen them pick wickets at the top of the innings.



Arshdeep & Bhuvneshwar Kumar with new ball has been fantastic. pic.twitter.com/PP52mSmCMv — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) November 6, 2022



5) Sikander Raza, Sean Williams mystery



Such poor captaincy by Ervine, spinners were restricting India and he goes back to the fast bowlers when Williams had 2 overs left and Raza 1.

— CricketZimbo (@CricketZimbo) November 6, 2022

Spinners Sikander Raza and Sean Williams did their best to contain the Indian batsmen and did a stellar job. The two combined for 3 Indian victims in 5 overs and conceded only 27 runs. So, it came as a surprise when captain Craig Irvine chose to not bowl out the two best bowlers on the night, who had a combined 3 overs left.

The last 5 overs were all pace from Zimbabwe and what did that result in?

79 runs; the same number of runs India scored in the first 10 overs.