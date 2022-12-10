FIFA World Cup 2022: Matches today, time, and full schedule

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo and France star Kylian Mbappe.

The field continues to narrow at the FIFA World Cup 2022 with only four teams left in the quarterfinal stage. Surprise package Morocco would look to continue its giant-killing spree when it faces Portugal in the early kick-off while the best game has been saved for the last as England will go toe-to-toe against its neighbour across the English channel, France.

Morocco vs Portugal - 8:30 pm IST

Morocco has already won hearts at the FIFA World Cup 2022 with its brilliant run so far. After beating Belgium in the group stages, the North African side downed one of the tournament favourites Spain in the Round-of-16 stage in penalties, to etch itself in the hearts of the romantic. The first African side to reach the last eight, Morocco has a great chance to further its giant-killing spree when it takes on Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. in the first kick-off tonight.

Standing in its way will be Portugal, who is on the back of a 6-1 demolition of Switzerland in the Round-of-16 match. The Portuguese side enjoyed its greatest win in recent years without the involvement of its talismanic captain Cristiano Ronaldo, on whom the spotlight will shine the brightest tonight. The ageing striker was dropped against Switzerland and the team looked far more fluid in attack, with his replacement Goncalo Ramos repaying the faith shown in him by smashing a hat-trick.

Coach Fernando Santos will have a huge call to make regarding who starts as the striker but Morocco will not be distracted by the dilemma in the opposition camp.

The match is at Al Thumama Stadium, at 8:30 pm IST

England vs France - 12:30 am IST

The Three Lions take on Allez Lez Bleus in what is easily the best fixture of not just the quarter-final stage but of the whole tournament. This mouth-watering contest between the traditional heavyweights promises to be a cracking encounter as stars from both teams will look to shine the brightest tonight.

The battle between France's Kylian Mbappe and England's Kylie Walker will be the main talking point as the reigning champion's star striker has been in brilliant form.

England has made it clear its plan to stop the mercurial PSG frontman will be in the form of Walker, who has already won a battle against Mbappe in club football.

However, quarterfinal exits have haunted the Three Lions in FIFA World Cups having crashed out in this stage in 1954, 1962, 1970, 1986, 2002 and 2006 editions. Furthermore, six of its last eight World Cup eliminations have come against fellow European nations, with Croatia beating the English side in the 2018 semifinal.

Having said that, England has kept a clean sheet in its last three matches while France has failed to do so in this tournament. And in the two previous meetings between the two sides in World Cups (1966 and 1982), the English have come out on top.

But recent history is more kind to the reigning champions as England has won only 1 of its last 8 matches against France.

The match will be played at the Al Bayt Stadium, in Al Khor, at 12:30 am IST