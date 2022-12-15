FIFA World Cup 2022: Julián Álvarez, the next big star after Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi (left) and Julián Álvarez. (Photo: Twitter)

Julián Álvarez is better known as Spider in the Argentina football team. He can create a thread of imaginary webs among midfielders and defenders to chart his path towards the opponent's net. And he, perhaps, is the next big star of La Albiceleste after Lionel Messi.

Alvares & Messi. (Photo: Twitter)

Álvarez grew up worshipping Messi and is finally living the dream of playing alongside him in a World Cup. They have been scoring in partnerships in the tournament.

Messi has confirmed retirement after the FIFA World Cup 2022 final at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar on Sunday. But in South American countries, every generation produces superstars, and Álvarez is a strong contender. He announced his arrival with four stunning goals in the Cup, with two in the crucial semi-final against Croatia on Tuesday.

His first goal in the semi-final ranks as one of the best in the Cup. Sprinting a long distance with the ball on his feet, he outsmarted every defender. Álvarez, perhaps, enjoyed the second one more as it came from a Messi cross.

Every World Cup creates stars. Russia 2018 saw the emergence of Kylian Mbappe, and Qatar 2022 has so far belonged to Álvarez, who rose through the ranks after surviving the tough guys in the Argentina club circuit.

Small-town boy

Born to working-class parents, Gustavo and Marianna, his introduction to football happened at an early age. Hugo Rafael Varas, who sold bread and ran a local football school, gave him the starter pack in the small town of Calchin with barely 3,500 people.

Six years ago, a 16-year-old Álvarez signed up with River Plate. He played against lethal defenders in the Primera Division, where flying tackles, injuries and brawls were a common sight.

Álvarez won the Copa Libertadores, Copa Argentina, and Primera Division with River Plate. He was the top-scorer at the Primera Division 2021 with 20 goals. The performances earned him a call-up to the senior Argentina team for Copa America, the tournament the white-and-blue stripes won with pomp and grandeur.

The Pep connection

Messi claimed that Pep Guardiola has been the best coach he has played under. The duo had a stellar run with Barcelona for four years winning three La Liga titles, two Copa del Rey and two Champions League titles.

Guardiola is currently the head coach of Manchester City in the Premier League, where Álvarez is cutting his teeth. There is a lot of Guardiola in Alvarez with speed, dynamism and mobility, and it is a coincidence that the man who brought the best out of Messi, could help Álvarez on his route to legendary stuff in football.

Álvarez made his City debut in July and has scored three goals. He can press the long balls, and manoeuvre his movements without losing control of the ball. "He [Álvarez] knows how to wait for the moments, he gives his all and that for a footballer’s career is key," Pablo Zabaleta, former Argentina and City right back, was quoted as saying by Via Pais.

Sergio Aguero, another Argentinian who is also City's record goal-scorer with 184 goals under his belt, feels Álvarez likes meeting opponent goalkeepers to earn his goal. "He has a knack for finishing a play when facing a keeper. He knows when and how to signal a pass from a team-mate, maintain a good spatial sense, and shoot precisely.

"He has been able to find the net. Most importantly, he has been able to suit Pep's vision perfectly — applying constant pressure, sprinting non-stop, finding gaps and partnering up," Aguero told Manchester City's official website ahead of the World Cup.

It will be pleasant to see the growth of Álvarez as the Argentina mainstay as the boy will carry Messi, and Guardiola's method to madness in his journey.

Messi will remain on the field through the energy of Álvarez, who was once a fanboy keen to click a photo with his idol.



With five World Cup appearances, the 35-year-old surpassed the record of Maradona and Javier Mascherano, who played four.





He's also Argentina's leading goal-scorer in World Cups with 11-plus goals. He broke Gabriel Batistuta's record of 10 goals in three editions.





Italian legend Paolo Maldini has played the most minutes in World Cup history: 2,217. Messi, with 2,194 minutes, can break the record on Sunday.

