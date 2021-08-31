Dale Steyn announces retirement from 'the game I love most'

Dale Steyn, on August 31 announced his retirement from all forms of cricket.

South Africa pacer Dale Steyn took to Twitter to announce his retirement from all forms of cricket on August 31. The 38-year-old cricketer had bid adieu to Test cricket in 2019 but continued to play in the 50-and 20-over games.

His full statement read:

"And it's been a long December and there's reason to believe maybe this year will be better than last," Steyn said in his statement. "I can't remember all the times I tried to tell myself to hold on to these moments as they pass.

"It's been 20 years since training, matches, travel, wins, losses, strapped feet, jetlag, joy, and brotherhood. There are too many memories to tell. Too many faces to thank. So I left it to the experts to sum up, my favourite band, the Counting Crows.

"Today I officially retire from the game I love the most. Bitter sweet but grateful. Thank you everyone, from family to teammates, journalists to fans, it's been an incredible journey together."

Dale Steyn finished the Test format with 439 wickets at an average of 22.95. Steyn is the leading wicket-taker for South Africa in the Test format, as he went past Shaun Pollock in 2019.

The right-arm seamer also went on to play 125 ODIs and 47 T20Is for South Africa, managing to take 260 wickets across both formats.

In the Indian Premier League, Steyn represented Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), SunRisers Hyderabad, Deccan Chargers, and Gujarat Lions over the course of his career.

Check out his tweet here:

With inputs from ANI