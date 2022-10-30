BCCI's pay parity: Players spell out what it means to women's cricket

Representative Image

Women's cricket in India has been on a pedestal since India's runner-up finish at the ICC Women's World Cup in 2017. Five years after that night in London, the girls will be drawing the same salary as their men counterparts in international cricket.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India's new pay equity policy promises Rs 15 lakh for a Test, Rs 6 lakh for an ODI and Rs 3 lakh for a T20I for the centrally-contracted women cricketers. It is a massive hike as the players currently earn Rs 1 lakh for an ODI and a T20I and Rs 2.5 lakh for a Test match.



Truly a red letter day for Women’s Cricket in India with pay parity announced for women and men. Thank you @BCCI and @JayShah

— Harmanpreet Kaur (@ImHarmanpreet) October 27, 2022

Former and current players lauded the decision as this could inspire more women to pick up the bat and ball and chase their dreams. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur called it a "red letter day for women's cricket in India" in a tweet.

Diana Edulji, who hung up her boots in the early '90s, called it a "good Diwali gift" from the BCCI".

Small steps to major decisions

Edulji, who was part of the BCCI committee of administrators (CoA) before Sourav Ganguly's tenure, had seen the baby steps. "The steps were being taken in the right direction. It is a historic day. We also have a women's IPL soon, and the broadcasting tenders will be released. I hope the players make the best use of it and perform well to get higher benefits later," she says.

Edulji played the game at a time when players would travel in trains, and flight travel was a luxury. "It did take a while to change things. When I joined the administration in 2017 as a CoA member, I ensured people took women's cricket a little more seriously. Those were the days when I brought in the one-time benefit for players, and we had increased the contract rate," she adds.

Edulji, a spin-bowling all-rounder who appeared in 34 ODIs and 20 Tests between 1976 and 1993, had started fast-tracking the backroom work in women's cricket post the World Cup in 2017. "I saw to it that the women's team travelled in business class as the men's team and lived in five-star hotels. There was an increase in the daily allowance too. BCCI secretary Jay Shah agreed to double the pension to women cricketers recently. These were small steps. And now, a major block has been put on the building we are constructing. If the women's IPL becomes a hit, I think we will see better days," says Edulji.

Earned the due

Representative image

Former India all-rounder Rumeli Dhar, who was part of two World Cups in 2005 and 2009, welcomed the decision as it could encourage the current and future players.

Rumeli came in at a period when the travel for players had developed to economy class in flights from trains.

"Women's cricket is a huge platform now. And now, after equal pay, the players will fight harder to win. I am sure there will be more cricketers in the future, too.

"The pay hike is a change that the girls deserve for their effort. We laid the foundation and earned our due. I don't want to bring in the comparison factor with men because they also earned it. It took time for us, but we did it. Back in the day when India won the World Cup in 1983, even men's cricket did not have money," says Rumeli, who retired earlier this year.

She is keen to see if there is a pay hike in domestic cricket. "More players would want to play domestic and create that base if there is more money."

From a youngster

Wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh, who made her international debut two years ago, believes money matters are crucial, and the decision by the BCCI will only lift the players. "The sport comes first, and the commitment towards playing for India, but money is definitely a factor. I am happy and grateful to the BCCI," she says.

"There are people working hard to take such steps in women's cricket, and their effort will make a difference. I am really thankful to them," adds the 19-year-old Ghosh.

However, there are no changes to the BCCI's annual retainers among the women cricketers. The ones in the highest retainer bracket in Grade A draw Rs 50 lakh, while Grade B and Grade C players earn Rs 30 lakh and Rs 10 lakh.

The Indian men's cricket team players are in a four-category money pool; Grade A+ assures Rs 7 crore, and Grade A, B and C is marked at Rs 5 crore, Rs 3 crore and 1 crore.

The Indian women's cricket team have been on a roll since the silver-medal finish at the Commonwealth Games. The girls beat England 3-0 in their own backyard, and lifted the Asia Cup in Bangladesh. They will host Australia for five T20Is in November.