Sperm donor who fathered 47 kids is struggling to find a date

Kyle Gordy with one of his "donor kids". (Image credit: @kylegordy123/Instagram)

A man who has fathered 47 children through sperm donation in the US is facing a unique conundrum -- women are interested in his sperm, but aren't interested in dating him.

Kyle Gordy from California says that although his dating life was average before he began to donate sperm, but now, women seem to be wary of dating him, The Mirror reported.

The 30-year-old had started donating sperm when he was 22 and currently has fathered 47 kids all across the world, with 10 more on the way. Gordy said that he was surprised to see so many women interested after he started donating.

“As soon as two years (after donating) I got more attention as that's when I was actively donating more," Gordy told The Mirror. “I had a few successful pregnancies, so I started receiving messages on my Instagram from women, which I was really surprised about."

He added that the women could have just gone to the sperm bank, but they wanted the option of their child knowing their biological father.

Gordy has been documenting his journey on social media and shares photos of his children. He also runs a blog ‘Be Pregnant Now’ which offers guidance to women who want to have a child.

Although more than 1,000 women have asked for his semen so far, Gordy hopes to find someone who will accept him with his sperm donation history.

Kyle, who is currently on a "sperm donation world tour" meets his children and has at least three in the UK.

Read more: ‘World’s most prolific sperm donor’ has fathered 129 children. Meet real life Vicky Donor

“(Despite the impact it has had on my dating life), I feel great having helped so many women start families and the joy I receive from doing this, is the best feeling in the world," he said.

“I regularly receive pictures of the children, so knowing they are doing well is great.”





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes