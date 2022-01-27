MARKET NEWS

‘World’s most prolific sperm donor’ has fathered 129 children. Meet real life Vicky Donor

UK's Clive Jones has met 20 of the 129 children he has fathered and wants to go on donating sperm for a few more years until his count is 150. He does not charge any money.

Stella Dey
January 27, 2022 / 03:20 PM IST
Clive Jones, 66, has fathered 129 children (with nine more on the way) through sperm donation (Representational)

Clive Jones, 66, has fathered 129 children (with nine more on the way) through sperm donation (Representational)

When 66-year-old Clive Jones could not donate sperm to a bank due to an age limit, he turned to Facebook. The retired teacher from England’s Derby, who claims he could possibly be the “world’s most prolific sperm donor”, has fathered 129 children with nine more on the way.

He has been donating sperm for nine years now and has no plans of stopping, a LADbible report says. He does not charge any money and says the “happiness it brings to families” is enough for him.

Jones has met 20 of the 129 children he has fathered and wants to go on donating for a few more years until his count is 150.

“I'm probably the world's most prolific sperm donor with now being at 138 'babies', well, 129 babies born, nine ongoing pregnancies. I might continue for another few years. Get to 150 anyway,” LADbible quoted Clive Jones as saying.

An unexpected response from a woman on social media giant Facebook got things going for Jones nine years ago. Sperm banks have an upper age limit of 45 due to which Jones could not donate there. He now gets clients through referrals, advertisements and even word-of-mouth. Jones does not accept any money from his clients but has admitted to asking for a “bit of petrol” sometimes.

“I do it for free, though sometimes ask a bit for petrol. It's illegal to charge and doesn't seem right to take money when I have more than them," Jones told LADbible.

He also adds that the pictures and messages he gets from elated parents and families makes him very happy.

“I feel the happiness it brings. I once had a grandmother message me thanking me for her granddaughter,” he said.

His donating methods are also not traditional. Jones generally drives down near his clients' houses on the day of ovulation and donates sperm from the back of his van. He then hands the sample over to the people he is helping.

Jones previously told Derbyshire Live: "I drive somewhere where I'm not likely to be disturbed and go into the back of the van and pull the curtains down.”

Jones’ activities have received a red flag from the Human Fertilisation and Embryology Authority. A medical warning has been issued against Jones’ way of donating sperm with the public health body saying that all donors and patients should be treated at licensed UK clinics.

A spokesperson of the authority told LADbible that although they cannot stop people from making their own arrangements, they encourage that donors and patients get treated at a licensed UK clinic.

Jones has three children of his own and is separated from his wife who does not approve of his sperm donation.
Stella Dey
Tags: #Clive Jones #sperm donation #Sperm Donor #Vicky Donor
first published: Jan 27, 2022 03:13 pm
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.