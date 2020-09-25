172@29@17@102!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|trends|sp-balasubrahmanyam-dies-devastated-says-ar-rahman-as-tributes-pour-in-for-legendary-singer-spb-5884461.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 25, 2020 03:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SP Balasubrahmanyam dies | ‘Devastated’, says AR Rahman, as tributes pour in for legendary singer SPB

SP Balasubrahmanyam died at the age of 74 at 1.04 pm on September 25 at a hospital in Chennai. He had been fighting COVID-19 for over a month.

Moneycontrol News

Legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam, who was popularly known as SPB, passed away on September 25, due to prolonged illness; he had been fighting COVID-19 for over a month. He is survived by his wife Savithri, daughter Pallavi and son SP Charan.

His son SP Charan told the media: “My dad breathed his last at 1:04 pm. Thank you everyone for your prayers. My dad will live long till his fans remember him.”



SP Balasubrahmanyam dies: Veteran playback singer SPB passes away due to COVID-19

Close



SP Balasubrahmanyam had made his singing début in 1966 with Telugu movie Sri Sri Sri Maryada Ramanna and has lend his voice to more than 40,000 songs in as many as 16 languages since. Balasubrahmanyam had become a household name in the 90s after lending his voice to songs for films starring Salman Khan, such as Maine Pyaar Kiya, Hum Apke Hain Kaun, and Andaz Apna Apna.


Tributes have been pouring in from all corners for the 74-year-old singer, including from cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle, music composer AR Rahman, and actor Riteish Deshmukh.


First Published on Sep 25, 2020 02:54 pm

tags #India #SP Balasubrahmanyam

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.