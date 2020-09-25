SP Balasubrahmanyam dies | ‘Devastated’, says AR Rahman, as tributes pour in for legendary singer SPB

SP Balasubrahmanyam died at the age of 74 at 1.04 pm on September 25 at a hospital in Chennai. He had been fighting COVID-19 for over a month.
Legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam, who was popularly known as SPB, passed away on September 25, due to prolonged illness; he had been fighting COVID-19 for over a month. He is survived by his wife Savithri, daughter Pallavi and son SP Charan.
His son SP Charan told the media: “My dad breathed his last at 1:04 pm. Thank you everyone for your prayers. My dad will live long till his fans remember him.”
Heartbroken to hear about #SPBalasubrahmanyam sir... you will forever live on in your undisputed legacy of music! condolence to the family #RIP
#ripspb ...Devastated pic.twitter.com/EO55pd648u
हम बने तुम बने -एक दूजे के लिए। #SPBalasubrahmanyam ji -thank you for the amazing music: -with a heavy heart I say...साथिया या तूने क्या किया? Rest in glory Sir. Condolences to the family, loved ones & millions of fans world over. pic.twitter.com/YYlc9J1UGT— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) September 25, 2020
Sadly we have to say goodbye to #SPBalasubramanyam garu. But he has left behind such a great library to savour.
Saddened to hear about the demise of legendary singer #SPBalasubramanyam.
He captured millions of hearts through his divine voice and versatile singing of many iconic songs in Indian cinema across the languages in various genres.
Rip SPB sir the voice which will echo in everyone’s house forever, a family member in every household. Ur voice and U will continue to live with us for generations to come. My condolences to his family and dear ones. Thank you sir for everything sir. you will be dearly missed
Unable to process the fact that #SPBalasubramaniam garu is no more. Nothing will ever come close to that soulful voice of his. Rest in peace sir. Your legacy will live on. Heartfelt condolences and strength to the family
