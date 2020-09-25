SP Balasubrahmanyam dies | ‘Devastated’, says AR Rahman, as tributes pour in for legendary singer SPB

Legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam, who was popularly known as SPB, passed away on September 25, due to prolonged illness; he had been fighting COVID-19 for over a month. He is survived by his wife Savithri, daughter Pallavi and son SP Charan.

His son SP Charan told the media: “My dad breathed his last at 1:04 pm. Thank you everyone for your prayers. My dad will live long till his fans remember him.”



SP Balasubrahmanyam had made his singing début in 1966 with Telugu movie Sri Sri Sri Maryada Ramanna and has lend his voice to more than 40,000 songs in as many as 16 languages since. Balasubrahmanyam had become a household name in the 90s after lending his voice to songs for films starring Salman Khan, such as Maine Pyaar Kiya, Hum Apke Hain Kaun, and Andaz Apna Apna.







Heartbroken to hear about #SPBalasubrahmanyam sir... you will forever live on in your undisputed legacy of music! condolence to the family #RIP

Tributes have been pouring in from all corners for the 74-year-old singer, including from cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle, music composer AR Rahman, and actor Riteish Deshmukh.



हम बने तुम बने -एक दूजे के लिए। #SPBalasubrahmanyam ji -thank you for the amazing music: -with a heavy heart I say...साथिया या तूने क्या किया? Rest in glory Sir. Condolences to the family, loved ones & millions of fans world over. pic.twitter.com/YYlc9J1UGT — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) September 25, 2020





Sadly we have to say goodbye to #SPBalasubramanyam garu. But he has left behind such a great library to savour.

Saddened to hear about the demise of legendary singer #SPBalasubramanyam.

He captured millions of hearts through his divine voice and versatile singing of many iconic songs in Indian cinema across the languages in various genres.

May God grant him eternal peace pic.twitter.com/7oZ8QJgmsA — KJ George (@thekjgeorge) September 25, 2020





Rip SPB sir the voice which will echo in everyone’s house forever, a family member in every household. Ur voice and U will continue to live with us for generations to come. My condolences to his family and dear ones. Thank you sir for everything sir. you will be dearly missed

