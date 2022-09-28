English
    Soon, beat Bengaluru traffic with helicopters. Ticket details inside

    The company plans to introduce more routes to Whitefield and Electronic City.

    Edited by : Ankita Sengupta
    September 28, 2022 / 04:13 PM IST
    The helicopter service will be available between Bengaluru International Airport and HAL. (Representative image)

    An urban air mobility provider in Bengaluru has offered a way to beat the city's infamous travel problems -- by flying over it.

    Fly Blade India Private Ltd., a provider of urban air mobility is in the process of buying H125 helicopters from Airbus in October or November, senior company officials said. The service will be available on weekdays with tickets priced at Rs 3,250 each. The helicopter service will be available between Bengaluru International Airport and HAL.

    The company will subsequently introduce more routes to Whitefield and Electronic City, he added.

    "A wholly owned subsidiary in Gujarat's Gift City has placed orders for a couple of helicopters with Airbus. The helicopters will have a seating capacity of five to six people. The first helicopter is expected to be delivered by this October and November," Amit Dutta, managing director told IANS.

    He added that the subsidiary company would lease the helicopter to operators from whom Fly Blade will hire for its operations.

    FlyBlade India, a joint venture between Hunch Ventures and Blade Air Mobility, and Eve Air Mobility had on Tuesday announced a strategic partnership including a non-binding order of up to 200 electric vertical take-off and landing ("eVTOL" or Electric Vertical Aircraft) vehicles, service and support, and Eve's Urban Air Traffic Management (UATM) software solution.

    The companies also plan to collaborate on a three-month pilot project connecting passengers using helicopters.

    first published: Sep 28, 2022 04:07 pm
