Bengaluru rains: Unacademy CEO's family, dog evacuated on tractor from flooded society | Video

Relentless rain and waterlogging in Bengaluru has painted a grim picture of the city. The rapidly growing city, christened the ‘Silicon Valley’ of India, has been struggling with poor infrastructure and unplanned urban development leading to the waterlogging and traffic snarls.

While people continue to commute to work and deal with water supply woes, many severely waterlogged areas in the city have even seen evacuations. Unacademy CEO Gaurav Munjal also shared his ordeal with the waterlogging that required his family and his pet dog to be evacuated from his submerged society.

In a tweet, Munjal shared a video of his dog atop a tractor with a caretaker. He even added that he will try to help and his DMs are open to anyone in need.



Family and my Pet Albus has been evacuated on a Tractor from our society that's now submerged. Things are bad. Please take care. DM me if you need any help, I'll try my best to help.

— Gaurav Munjal (@gauravmunjal) September 6, 2022

“Family and my pet Albus has been evacuated on a Tractor from our society that’s now submerged. Things are bad. Please take care. DM me if you need any help, I’ll try my best to help,” Munjal tweeted.

In another tweet, just a couple of hours ago, he said: “Oh Bangalore”.

On Monday, Arjun Mohan, the CEO of upGrad, said that he had to take a tractor to reach his workplace.

Videos from Bengaluru have flooded Twitter giving a peak into the deteriorating condition of the city.

In an upscale area of the city, where prices of properties are Rs 8 crore and upwards, a bleak video shows residents leaving for shelter in other places.



#Bengaluru: Water level is yet to recede in the upscale Divyasree 77 East in Yemalur (#Marathalli).

Price of property here is Rs 8 crore upwards! Residents leaving for safer places #bengalururains @NammaBengaluroo @WFRising @NammaWhitefield @BLRrocKS @TOIBengaluru pic.twitter.com/qv3wMf8JdN — Rakesh Prakash (@rakeshprakash1) September 6, 2022

“Water level is yet to recede in the upscale Divyasree 77 East in Yemalur (Marathalli). Price of property here is Rs 8 crore upwards! Residents leaving for safer places,” a tweet read with the video from the society.

Apart from suspended water supply, power has also been affected in several areas.

South and north Karnataka is set to get even more downpour as the weather department predicted heavy rain in the areas for the next four days. Karnataka hasn’t seen such rainfall in 42 years.