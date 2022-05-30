Canadian rapper Drake's Instagram post for Sidhu Moose Wala

Drake shared a photo of Sidhu Moose Wala and his mother on his Instagram stories.

Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s killing on May 29 led to shock and outrage across India. Global celebrities also posted condolence messages after the 28-year-old's death.

Canadian rapper Drake shared a photo of Sidhu Moose Wala and his mother on his Instagram stories. "RIP Moose," he wrote.

Sidhu Moose Wala studied in Canada and it is there that he first became acquainted with aspiring Punjabi musicians, according to a report in The Quint.

At that time, Brampton city was considered a hub for Punjabi music. "Many Punjabi singers in Canada owe their rise to Brampton, and so do producers and music directors," a Canada-based journalist told the website. "Moose Wala's rise, therefore, started in Brampton."

The Punjabi singer even dedicated a song to the city.

Sidhu Moose Wala, who was also a member of the Congress, was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29, after the Aam Aadmi Party government curtailed his security.

His death led to an outpouring of grief. Politicians and his fans took to Twitter to pay tributes to him.

Congress said the singer's death was a "terrible shock". "We stand united and undeterred in this time of extreme grief," the party added.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann promised to bring the perpetrators to justice.

"I am shocked and deeply saddened by the gruesome murder of Siddhu Moosewala," he tweeted. "Nobody involved will be spared. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and his fans across the world. I appeal everyone to stay calm."

Punjab's former Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said the AAP government had failed miserably.

Nobody is safe in Punjab!"

"Law and order has completely collapsed in Punjab," he added. "Criminals have no fear of law.





