Shona Lisa to Lisa Tai: Internet is impressed with Mona Lisa reimagined from different states

“Lisa Tai" from Maharashtra is decked in a Paithani saree and a nose ring or 'nath' and "Lisa Devi" from Bihar sporting a big red bindi. (Image credit: @ThePerilousGirl/Twitter)

Besides being one of the most valuable paintings in the world, Leonardo da Vinci's Mona Lisa is also a favourite among parody makers. Recently, a few images of the Mona Lisa imagined in Indian avatars from different states went viral.



If Mona Lisa born in South Delhi she would be "Lisa Mausi" pic.twitter.com/qUfdX76n70 — Pooja Sangwan (@ThePerilousGirl) September 23, 2022

A Twitter thread shared by "moody photoshopper" Pooja Sangwan starts with “Lisa Mausi,” a South Delhi version of the Mona Lisa with the caption: “If Mona Lisa was born in South Delhi, she would be ‘Lisa Mausi’.”

Following "Lisa Mausi" were “Lisa Tai" from Maharashtra decked in a Paithni saree and a nose ring or nath and "Lisa Devi" from Bihar sporting a big red bindi.

Next were Rajasthan's Maharani Lisa and wearing the traditional, red and white coloured Garad saree from Kolkata was “Shona Lisa.”

The last three representations were from Kerala and Telangana and Gujarat with "Lisa Mol", "Lisa Bomma" and "Lisa Ben".

After the popular demand finally "Lisa Ben" from Gujarat

Thankyou @ReshaWeaves pic.twitter.com/rvS1oLYu4Q — Pooja Sangwan (@ThePerilousGirl) September 23, 2022

The internet, impressed with the interpretation, soon began to request for more Mona Lisa images reimagined from other states.

A Twitter user commented, “The fact that every attire and getup is different and yet so beautiful," another called the thread the “best thing on the internet today.”

What do you think of the Mona Lisa interpretations? Which one is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.