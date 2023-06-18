Rs 60 lakh to Rs 11 crore: Shark Tank India's Namita Thapar shares pitcher's progress report

Bummer founder and CEO Sulay Lavsi with Shark Tank India judge Namita Thapar. (Image credit: @namitathapar/Twitter)

Shark Tank India judge and Emcure Pharmaceuticals executive director Namita Thapar on Sunday shared an update on one of the companies that she had invested in during the first season of the business reality show.

Thapar posted a picture with the founder and CEO of underwear brand Bummer, Sulay Lavsi, and pointed out how he had won her heart with his negotiation skills and poise.

"As sharks, it all comes down to taking a bet on the founder. Today, I met Sulay of Bummer, he’s one founder who won my heart with his negotiation skills and poise," Namita Thapar wrote on Twitter. "He was at Rs 60 lakh annual sales when he pitched and today he’s exited FY 23 at Rs 11 crore with current MRR (monthly recurring revenue) of around 2 crore!"



As sharks, it all comes down to taking a bet on the founder. Today I met Sulay of Bummer, he’s one founder who won my heart with his negotiation skills & poise. He was at 60 lakhs annual sales when he pitched & today he’s exited FY 23 at 11 cr with current MRR of around 2 cr ! pic.twitter.com/d12DuzFGMo

— Namita (@namitathapar) June 15, 2023

On the first season of Shark Tank India, Thapar along with Aman Gupta, founder of Boat Electronics, invested Rs 75 lakh for 7.5 per cent equity in Bummer. Interestingly, it was also the episode that witnessed the introduction of fellow "Shark" and BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover's famous phrase: "Yeh sab doglapan hain" -- a fact that did not miss Twitter users' attention.

"I remember this guy, that famous doglapan dialogue was said to him, he also was very keen on his offer, he didn't give up 0.5 percent equity!" commented one Twitter user while another said, "It's inspiring to see the growth and success of Bummer under Sulay's leadership. His negotiation skills and poise have clearly paid off. It goes to show that betting on the right founder can make all the difference. Congrats to Sulay and the team!"