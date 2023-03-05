'I gave up': Shark Tank India's Namita Thapar reveals IVF experience. Took 25 injections

Shark Tank India's Namita Thapar said she gave up on IVF after two attempts.

Shark Tank India judge Namita Thapar recently revealed her struggle with IVF (in-vitro fertilization) during a pitch at the business reality show. The executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals admitted that she had to take 25 injections and deal with the emotional and physical pain that comes with it.

During a recent episode of Shark Tank India season 2, the sharks were evaluating a pitch for a home kit for IUI (intrauterine insemination) -- a type of artificial insemination. The pitchers also focused on the problems of infertility that women face.

It was then that Thapar opened up about how she was unable to get pregnant for the second time through IVF.

Namita Thapar said that she conceived her first child naturally when she was 28, but she faced problems for three-four years when she was trying for a second child. She then opted for IVF and took 25 injections, which caused her excessive emotional and physical pain.

"In my case when I was 28 years old, I wanted to get pregnant and in two months I conceived and had a normal pregnancy after that, for three to four years I tried and I couldn't conceive. I have gone through two infertility treatments and those 25 injections and the emotional and physical pain that I went through... and I already have kids, but imagine those parents who don’t have kids," Thapar said on Shark Tank India.

She added that after the two attempts, she eventually gave up on IVF but was able to conceive naturally later. “After two attempts I gave up and said that I am happy with one child. But then a miracle happened and I conceived naturally. Apparently, the memory stayed with me and for 10 years I couldn’t talk about it publicly."

Later, taking to Twitter, Thapar said that she finally managed to open up so that other women going through fertility problems understand that they are not alone.



What was the need to talk about my IVF For myself -to tell myself that talking about ur scars doesn’t make you feel inadequate..For other women - to tell them that they are not alone, it’s ok & this too shall pass…For Society -to tell them to stop labelling & judging, be kind!

Thapar has also addressed the issue on her YouTube channel and in her book.

