Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' creates history collecting Rs 75 crore on opening day

The Shah Rukh Khan-Nayanthara starrer "Jawan" broke the all-time record for a movie with the highest collections on the opening day of its release, on Thursday.

As per a report on sacnilk.com, the movie collected a net total of Rs 75 crore on the first day of its release in India. Rs 65 crore net was collected for the Hindi version, Rs 5 crore net was collected for the Tamil version while Rs 5 crore net was collected for the Telugu version of the movie.

The report also said that the highest occupancy at theatres was for night shows (69.34 per cent) while the lowest occupancy was for morning shows (46.11 per cent).

The highest percentage of occupancy, among major cities, came from Chennai (81 per cent), followed by Hyderabad (75.25 per cent) and Kolkata (73 per cent). The lowest occupancy was found in Pune (42 per cent).

The Atlee-directorial also stars Vijay Sethupathi in a negative role and also has the likes of Priyamani and Sanya Malhotra in supporting roles. "Jawan" also has an extended cameo from Deepika Padukone and a cameo from Sanjay Dutt.

"Jawan" sees Khan in a double role and is his second release after "Pathaan" in January 2023, which also became a blockbuster hit at the box office.

"A man who has both defined and classified for us, the language of love. Jawan, though, channels his stardom into a profuse, exhilarating star-vehicle that literally and figuratively, takes the roof off this thing we call storytelling. This is cinema at is confounding, entertaining best," the Moneycontrol review of the movie said.

The movie was slated to release on June 2, 2023 but was postponed by three months due to unfinished post-production work.

