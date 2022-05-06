English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now |Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Shah Rukh Khan hosted diplomats at Mannat. They discussed Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

    Shah Rukh Khan hosted a group of international diplomats at Mumbai home recently.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 06, 2022 / 08:16 PM IST
    Shah Rukh Khan hosted a gathering for diplomats at his home in Mumbai (Image: DiedrahKelly/Twitter)

    Shah Rukh Khan hosted a gathering for diplomats at his home in Mumbai (Image: DiedrahKelly/Twitter)


    Shah Rukh Khan hosted a group of international diplomats at Mumbai home recently. Pictures from the afternoon were shared online Friday by several diplomats, including the Consul General of Canada and France.

    Diplomats from countries like USA, Netherlands, Thailand, New Zealand, Canada, France, UK and Canada attended the afternoon at Mannat where Shah Rukh Khan and his wife, Gauri Khan, played hosts. Among the topics that came up for discussion were King Khan’s previous films, cinema, cricket, travel and more.

    Canada’s consul general in Mumbai, Diedrah Kelly, revealed that she understood the “charm” of SRK after meeting him. “I understand the charm that King Khan has on audiences across the world,” she tweeted while sharing two pics from the meeting, including a group picture with several other diplomats.

    “I look forward to further strengthen ties and new co-production opportunities between Bollywood and the Canada film industry,” Kelly added as she thanked Shah Rukh and Gauri for hosting her.


    Alan Gemmell, British Deputy High Commissioner shared that Khan spoke about filming for Kuch Kuch Hota Hai in Scotland. "Great to talk about filming Kuch Kuch Hota Hai in Scotland (and am very, very happy The University of Edinburgh awarded you an honorary doctorate !!!)” he wrote.


    The consul general of France in Mumbai, Jean-Marc Sere-Charlet, said he was delighted to meet a recipient of the Legion d'Honneur, the highest French honour, which SRK was conferred in 2014.

    “Delighted to meet in Mumbai a Knight of the highest French award, the Legion d'Honneur, a title befitting for the Shah of Bollywood,” he wrote while tweeting a picture with Khan.


    The official Twitter handle of the Quebec Government Office in Mumbai revealed that the topic of Quebec cinema and its ultra-modern studios came up for discussion during the afternoon.


    New Zealand Trade Commissioner for South Asia Ralph Hays was present with wife Sonia Hays. “Thank you @iamsrk for the invitation for my wife Sonia and I to meet and spend time discussing the magical world of cinema and cricket,” he wrote. “I enjoyed our chat about your trips to New Zealand and your incredible career journey. I look forward to connecting again soon.”



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #diplomats #Mannat #Shah Rukh Khan
    first published: May 6, 2022 08:12 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.