Shah Rukh Khan hosted diplomats at Mannat. They discussed Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Shah Rukh Khan hosted a gathering for diplomats at his home in Mumbai (Image: DiedrahKelly/Twitter)

Shah Rukh Khan hosted a group of international diplomats at Mumbai home recently. Pictures from the afternoon were shared online Friday by several diplomats, including the Consul General of Canada and France.

Diplomats from countries like USA, Netherlands, Thailand, New Zealand, Canada, France, UK and Canada attended the afternoon at Mannat where Shah Rukh Khan and his wife, Gauri Khan, played hosts. Among the topics that came up for discussion were King Khan’s previous films, cinema, cricket, travel and more.

Canada’s consul general in Mumbai, Diedrah Kelly, revealed that she understood the “charm” of SRK after meeting him. “I understand the charm that King Khan has on audiences across the world,” she tweeted while sharing two pics from the meeting, including a group picture with several other diplomats.

“I look forward to further strengthen ties and new co-production opportunities between Bollywood and the Canada film industry,” Kelly added as she thanked Shah Rukh and Gauri for hosting her.

Alan Gemmell, British Deputy High Commissioner shared that Khan spoke about filming for Kuch Kuch Hota Hai in Scotland. "Great to talk about filming Kuch Kuch Hota Hai in Scotland (and am very, very happy The University of Edinburgh awarded you an honorary doctorate !!!)” he wrote.



Thank you @iamsrk for meeting tonight - and for so many great movies! Great to talk about filming Kuch Kuch Hota Hai in Scotland (and am very, very happy @EdinburghUni awarded you an honorary doctorate !!!). pic.twitter.com/76ITaUlsM4 — Alan Gemmell (@alangemmell) May 5, 2022



The consul general of France in Mumbai, Jean-Marc Sere-Charlet, said he was delighted to meet a recipient of the Legion d'Honneur, the highest French honour, which SRK was conferred in 2014.



Delighted to meet in Mumbai a Knight of the highest award, the Légion d'Honneur, a title befitting for the Shah of #Bollywood ! Dear @iamsrk my sincere appreciation for your hospitality this afternoon.#ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/RZe0oUI7wp

— Jean-Marc Sere-Charlet (@SereCharlet) May 5, 2022

“Delighted to meet in Mumbai a Knight of the highest French award, the Legion d'Honneur, a title befitting for the Shah of Bollywood,” he wrote while tweeting a picture with Khan.

The official Twitter handle of the Quebec Government Office in Mumbai revealed that the topic of Quebec cinema and its ultra-modern studios came up for discussion during the afternoon.



Une belle soirée avec @iamsrk chez lui en compagnie de quelques représentants du corps consulaire de Mumbai. La superstar de Bollywood a discuté le #cinéma québécois et ses #studios ultra modernes. Merci beaucoup Shah Rukh Khan de cette invitation!#film #Cinema #VFX #Quebec pic.twitter.com/ITafPpyaP7 — Québec in India (@Quebec_India) May 6, 2022





Thank you @iamsrk for the invitation for my wife Sonia and I to meet and spend time discussing the magical world of cinema and cricket. I enjoyed our chat about your trips to New Zealand and your incredible career journey. I look forward to connecting again soon. pic.twitter.com/QK97K9dG1f

— Ralph Hays (@nzhays) May 6, 2022

New Zealand Trade Commissioner for South Asia Ralph Hays was present with wife Sonia Hays. “Thank you @iamsrk for the invitation for my wife Sonia and I to meet and spend time discussing the magical world of cinema and cricket,” he wrote. “I enjoyed our chat about your trips to New Zealand and your incredible career journey. I look forward to connecting again soon.”





