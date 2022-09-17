Saudi man marries 53 times in pursuit of ‘stability’: Report

A Saudi man who claims to have married 53 times has been nicknamed “polygamist of the century.” He says he was motivated by a need for happiness and stability.

According to a Gulf News report, the 63-year-old man told Saudi-owned television MBC that his first marriage began as a happy one, but the couple soon started having problems. He married for the first time at the age of 20.

“When I married for the first time, I did not plan to marry more than one woman because I was feeling comfortable and had children,” said the man, who was identified only as Abu Abdullah or father of Abdullah. “But after a while, problems happened.”

At the age of 23, he decided to marry again. “I decided to marry again when I was 23 years old and I informed my wife of my decision,” he recalled.

Soon afterwards, problems arose between his first and second wives, which is when he decided to get married for the third and fourth times. Abu Abdullah said he later divorced his first three wives, arguing that he wanted to be married to a woman who could make him “happy.”

“I married 53 women over long periods. The first was when I was 20 years and she was six years older than me,” he said.

Abu Abdullah said most of his marriages were to Saudi women, although he did marry foreigners when he went overseas for business trips. “I used to stay for three to four months. So I married to protect myself from vice,” he said.

“Every man in the world wishes to have one woman and remain with her for ever.... Stability is not to be found with a young woman, but with an old one,” said the man whose shortest marriage lasted only one night.