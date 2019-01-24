Samsung's new 970 EVO Plus NVMe SSD lineup offers better performance at a lower price

Samsung recently announced the launch of their new 970 EVO Plus NVMe SSDs in the Indian market, and their cheaper than previous versions of Samsung's NVMe SSDs. The 970 EVO Plus is the first commercially released NVMe SSD to feature the new 96-layer 3D NAND flash memory. The new EVO Plus sets a new standard in high-performance storage. It is designed to aid gamers and IT professionals in seamlessly handling intense multitasking workloads on a PC or workstation.

Why a traditional SATA SSD is no match for an NVMe SSD?

The Advanced Host Controller Interface (AHCI) that’s present in standard SATA SSDs will probably be able to handle single tasks at a time, really fast, but throw multiple tasks at it, simultaneously, and the bottlenecked performance will become evident.

Enter Non-Volatile Memory Express (NVMe). NVMe allows you to take advantage of the SSD's ability to read and write multiple tasks at once by parallelising instructions, similar to how a multi-core processor can split specific workloads over multiple cores to get things done faster, giving NVMe SSDs a significant performance improvement over traditional SATA SSDs.

Why the Samsung 970 EVO Plus NVMe SSD?

Samsung continues to push the barriers of technology in the SSD storage arena, ever since the first NVMe SSD was introduced in 2015. The new Samsung 970 EVO Plus leverages the company’s fight-generation V-NAND technology to deliver unrivalled performance in 4K content editing, 3D modelling, simulation and intense gaming, all while offering improved power efficiency. • 53% faster performance than its predecessor • Five-year limited warranty or up to 1,200 terabytes written • Nickel-coated controller and heat spreader enable superior heat dissipation

• Up to 2TB storage capacity onto the compact M.2 (2280) form factor

SKU 970 EVO PLUS 970 PLUS Interface PCIe Gen 3.0 x4, NVMe 1.3 PCIe Gen 3.0 x4, NVMe 1.3 Form Factor M.2 (2280) M.2 (2280) Storage Memory Samsung 9x-layer V-NAND 3-bit MLC Samsung 64-layer V-NAND 3-bit MLC Controller Samsung Phoenix Controller Samsung Phoenix Controller Sequential Read/Write Speed Up to 3,500/3,300 MB/s Up to 3,500/2,500 MB/s Random Read/Write Speed (QD32) Up to 620,000/560,000 IOPS Up to 500,000/480,000 IOPS Management Software Samsung Magician Software Samsung Magician Software

Storage Capacity Price (INR) 250 GB 6,479 500 GB 9,359 1 TB 17,999 2 TB 35,999

The Samsung EVO Plus will be commercially released in April 2019 and will feature four different storage options: