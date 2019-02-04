Samsung teases foldable Galaxy smartphone in official video

Samsung isn’t sitting around waiting for the mega unveils at the Mobile World Congress but are instead gearing up for a Galaxy S10 launch at Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event on the 20th of February. The South Korean giant had all but confirmed that Samsung faithful would get their first look at all new Galaxy S10 models at the Unpacked event. Samsung recently showcased a minute-long video in which fans got their first look at the foldable Galaxy smartphone.

Samsung posted a video on their YouTube page just moments before it was accidentally leaked and then taken down by Samsung’s Vietnamese subsidiary. The video teases a foldable smartphone that unfolds outwards, much like when opening a book.

Samsung Galaxy: The Future (Official Video)

This isn’t the first time Samsung has shown off a folding smartphone; the company first showcased a prototype with a similar clamshell design concept in the fourth quarter of 2019. The expected cost of this foldable phone was rumoured to go above the $1500 (More than Rs 1,00,000) mark, which will put it in an almost unknown price range.

While the foldable smartphone in the trailer looks a lot less bulky and chunky than the prototype displayed toward Q4 last year, it is likely to be valued at the same price if not more, which may lead the company to market these smartphones as all-in-one replacements for tablets and laptops. One area that Samsung has got right is the design aspects of the folding phone; the South Korean Giant seems to have written off much of the mistakes from the Royole FlexPai folding phone.