Samsung launches A20e With 5.8-Inch display with dual cameras

Samsung had launched a Lite compact of its budget smartphone A20 in Poland. The A20e is a smaller, version of the A20 which was recently launched in India.

The Galaxy A20e has a smaller 5.8-inch HD+ TFT Infinity-V display with a resolution of 720*1560 pixels. Considering other Lite variants having an IPS or LCD display, the use of TFT display on a 5.8-inch screen is quite inferior. At the heart is an Exynos 7884 SoC paired with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage, which is further expandable via microSD.

In spite of being a stepped-down version, the A20e gets a dual-camera setup. It has a 16MP primary sensor with an aperture of f/1.9 and a secondary 5MP lens with an aperture of f/2.2. On the water-drop notch lies an 8MP camera with an aperture of f/2.0.

Another department where the A20e falls short is the battery. It has a battery capacity of 3,000 mAh, far smaller than the A20’s 4,000 mAh battery. However, it comes with a 15W charger for faster charging. It comes with a fingerprint sensor at the back. It has no face unlock support and runs on Android 9.0-based One UI. The phone would be available in Black and White. Samsung has not unveiled the pricing and availability of the A20e.

To recall, the A20 was launched last week in India for Rs 12,490. It has a bigger 6.4-inch display with the same SoC as the A20e. The new A20e, if launched in India, would be priced around 11,500.