App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Apr 11, 2019 04:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Samsung launches A20e With 5.8-Inch display with dual cameras

In spite of being a stepped-down version, the A20e gets a dual-camera setup.

Pranav Hegde
Whatsapp

Samsung had launched a Lite compact of its budget smartphone A20 in Poland. The A20e is a smaller, version of the A20 which was recently launched in India.

The Galaxy A20e has a smaller 5.8-inch HD+ TFT Infinity-V display with a resolution of 720*1560 pixels. Considering other Lite variants having an IPS or LCD display, the use of TFT display on a 5.8-inch screen is quite inferior. At the heart is an Exynos 7884 SoC paired with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage, which is further expandable via microSD.

In spite of being a stepped-down version, the A20e gets a dual-camera setup. It has a 16MP primary sensor with an aperture of f/1.9 and a secondary 5MP lens with an aperture of f/2.2. On the water-drop notch lies an 8MP camera with an aperture of f/2.0.

Another department where the A20e falls short is the battery. It has a battery capacity of 3,000 mAh, far smaller than the A20’s 4,000 mAh battery. However, it comes with a 15W charger for faster charging. It comes with a fingerprint sensor at the back. It has no face unlock support and runs on Android 9.0-based One UI. The phone would be available in Black and White. Samsung has not unveiled the pricing and availability of the A20e.

related news

To recall, the A20 was launched last week in India for Rs 12,490. It has a bigger 6.4-inch display with the same SoC as the A20e. The new A20e, if launched in India, would be priced around 11,500.
First Published on Apr 11, 2019 04:51 pm

tags #Samsung #Samsung Galaxy A series #Samsung Galaxy A20 #Samsung Galaxy A20e

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

Kangana Ranaut shrugs off Alia Bhatt’s Gully Boy performance as ‘m ...

Student of the Year 2 posters: Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Ananya P ...

Shah Rukh Khan's on screen 'son' has grown up to be a pretty 'lady', p ...

Shahid Kapoor: I smoked almost 20 cigarettes a day for Kabir Singh

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Rajneeti, Yuva; top 5 films on politics you ...

Met Gala 2019: Priyanka Chopra becomes the first ever Indian actor to ...

Exclusive: Rajinikanths' Darbar poster designer Vinci Raj responds to ...

Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi to collaborate for an untitled thri ...

Whoa! Reality star Kim Kardashian studying to be a lawyer, will take e ...

JJ Abrams on Directing Star Wars IX: Nearly Said No to the Project But ...

First Ever Blackhole Images Extraordinary Feat: Indian Scientists

UK Govt Must Apologise for Jallianwala Bagh Massacre, Must Return Koh- ...

Modi ‘Tsunami’ and Sonia Gandhi’s Feet: 5 Viral Photos Proven to ...

Kangana Ranaut's Sister Refutes Rumors Stating Creative Differences Be ...

JBM Solaris Eco-Life Bus: A Bright and Electric Future for Public Tran ...

'Kaliyon Ka Chaman' Fame Meghna Naidu Reveals She Got Married Two Year ...

Smriti Irani Files Nomination From Amethi, Questions Rahul’s Silence ...

BJP Will Scrap Article 370 Giving J&K Special Status If Voted to Power ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: BJP seeks new term with old manifesto

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: BJP unlikely to repeat 2014 show in Gujarat, ...

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange arrested by British police at Ecuador ...

YSR Congress Party files complaint against AP CM Chandrababu Naidu for ...

IMF paying close attention to India data, says chief economist Gita Go ...

Closing Bell: Sensex ends flat, Nifty below 11,600 as voting for 2019 ...

Is it time to book profits in auto stocks? DSP Investment has an advic ...

Century Plyboards' Keshav Bhajanka upbeat despite CLSA downgrade

Expect cyclical revival in corporate earnings going forward, says UTI ...

Rahul Gandhi rakes up Rafale case in a manner that disregards truth an ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: How Facebook, Google and Twitter are dealing ...

Lok Sabha election 2019: In Naxal-affected Bastar, Congress and BJP wa ...

It is finally acche din for Vivek Oberoi: Why EC stalling Modi biopic ...

British police arrests Julian Assange; WikiLeaks alleges 'blackmail' o ...

Champions League: Barcelona cruise to victory in second gear as Manche ...

Via Francigena: Walking the 1,200-year old pilgrim path in Tuscany

Speaking truth to power: Iqra Khilji presents 'Khabees' and 'Haq Paras ...

Is India being unfairly targeted internationally on non-transparency o ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.