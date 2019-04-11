Samsung launches A20e With 5.8-Inch display with dual cameras

Samsung had launched a Lite compact of its budget smartphone A20 in Poland. The A20e is a smaller, version of the A20 which was recently launched in India.

The Galaxy A20e has a smaller 5.8-inch HD+ TFT Infinity-V display with a resolution of 720*1560 pixels. Considering other Lite variants having an IPS or LCD display, the use of TFT display on a 5.8-inch screen is quite inferior. At the heart is an Exynos 7884 SoC paired with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage, which is further expandable via microSD.

In spite of being a stepped-down version, the A20e gets a dual-camera setup. It has a 16MP primary sensor with an aperture of f/1.9 and a secondary 5MP lens with an aperture of f/2.2. On the water-drop notch lies an 8MP camera with an aperture of f/2.0.

Another department where the A20e falls short is the battery. It has a battery capacity of 3,000 mAh, far smaller than the A20’s 4,000 mAh battery. However, it comes with a 15W charger for faster charging. It comes with a fingerprint sensor at the back. It has no face unlock support and runs on Android 9.0-based One UI. The phone would be available in Black and White. Samsung has not unveiled the pricing and availability of the A20e.