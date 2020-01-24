Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs Note 10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T vs Realme X2 Pro: Best smartphone under Rs 40,000

Following the launch of the Galaxy Note 10 Lite in India, Samsung took the lid off the S10 Lite. The Galaxy S10 Lite is Samsung’s version of the flagship killer, but it isn’t the only one. The previously launched Note 10 Lite also brings flagship-grade specifications at a reasonable price.

Model Galaxy Note 10 Lite OnePlus 7T Galaxy S10 Lite Realme X2 Pro Chipset Exynos 9810 Snapdragon 855+ Snapdragon 855 Snapdragon 855+ Display 6.7 inches FHD+ (1080*2400 pixels) Super AMOLED, 60Hz, HDR, 394 ppi density 6.55 inches FHD+ (1080*2400 pixels) Super AMOLED, 90Hz, HDR10+, 402 ppi density 6.7 inches FHD+ (1080*2400 pixels) Super AMOLED, 60Hz, HDR, 394 ppi density 6.5 inches Super AMOLED FHD+ (1080*2400 pixels), 402 ppi, 90Hz RAM 6GB/8GB 8GB 8GB 8GB/12GB Storage 128GB (UFS 2.1 ) 128GB/256GB (UFS 3.0) 128GB (UFS 2.1) 128GB /256GB (UFS 3.0) Rear Camera 12 MP, f/1.7 + 12 MP, f/2.4 (telephoto) + 12 MP, f/2.2 (ultrawide) 48 MP, f/1.6 + 12 MP, f/2.2 (telephoto) + 16 MP, f/2.2 (ultrawide) 48 MP, f/2.0 + 12 MP, f/2.2 (ultrawide) + 5 MP, f/2.4 (Macro) 64 MP, f/1.8 (Wide) + 13 MP, f/2.5 (telephoto - 2x optical zoom) + 8 MP, f/2.2 (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4 (depth) Front Camera 32 MP, f/2.2 16 MP, f/2.0 32 MP, f/2.2 16 MP, f/2.0 Battery 4,500 mAh, Fast-charging 3800 mAh, 30W Fast Charging 4,500 mAh, Fast-charging 4,000 mAh, 50W SuperVOOC Flash Charge Software Android 10.0; One UI 2 Android 10.0; OxygenOS 10.0.7 Android 10.0; One UI 2 Android 9.0 (Pie), ColorOS 6.1 Launch price Rs 38,999 Rs 34,999 Rs 39,999 Rs 29,999