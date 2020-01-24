App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jan 24, 2020 11:32 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs Note 10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T vs Realme X2 Pro: Best smartphone under Rs 40,000

We don’t really jump into pricing, but the gap in price between the four phones is massive

Carlsen Martin

Following the launch of the Galaxy Note 10 Lite in India, Samsung took the lid off the S10 Lite. The Galaxy S10 Lite is Samsung’s version of the flagship killer, but it isn’t the only one. The previously launched Note 10 Lite also brings flagship-grade specifications at a reasonable price.

But it isn’t just Samsung, India is ripe for the picking with flagship killers, so we decided to compare the recently launched Galaxy S10 Lite to the Note 10 Lite and some of its closest competitors.
ModelGalaxy Note 10 LiteOnePlus 7TGalaxy S10 LiteRealme X2 Pro
ChipsetExynos 9810Snapdragon 855+Snapdragon 855Snapdragon 855+
Display6.7 inches FHD+ (1080*2400 pixels) Super AMOLED, 60Hz, HDR, 394 ppi density6.55 inches FHD+ (1080*2400 pixels) Super AMOLED, 90Hz, HDR10+, 402 ppi density6.7 inches FHD+ (1080*2400 pixels) Super AMOLED, 60Hz, HDR, 394 ppi density6.5 inches Super AMOLED FHD+ (1080*2400 pixels), 402 ppi, 90Hz
RAM6GB/8GB8GB8GB8GB/12GB
Storage128GB (UFS 2.1 )128GB/256GB (UFS 3.0)128GB (UFS 2.1)128GB /256GB (UFS 3.0)
Rear Camera12 MP, f/1.7 + 12 MP, f/2.4 (telephoto) + 12 MP, f/2.2 (ultrawide)48 MP, f/1.6 + 12 MP, f/2.2 (telephoto) + 16 MP, f/2.2 (ultrawide)48 MP, f/2.0 + 12 MP, f/2.2 (ultrawide) + 5 MP, f/2.4 (Macro)64 MP, f/1.8 (Wide) + 13 MP, f/2.5 (telephoto - 2x optical zoom) + 8 MP, f/2.2 (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4 (depth)
Front Camera32 MP, f/2.216 MP, f/2.032 MP, f/2.216 MP, f/2.0
Battery4,500 mAh, Fast-charging3800 mAh, 30W Fast Charging4,500 mAh, Fast-charging4,000 mAh, 50W SuperVOOC Flash Charge
SoftwareAndroid 10.0; One UI 2Android 10.0; OxygenOS 10.0.7Android 10.0; One UI 2Android 9.0 (Pie), ColorOS 6.1
Launch priceRs 38,999Rs 34,999Rs 39,999Rs 29,999
Design

While design is always subjective, we have a favourite. The Realme X2 Pro looks the best of the three devices, primarily because of that weird camera bump on the OnePlus 7T and its finish (at least the white one). Even though the Galaxy Note 10 Lite and S10 Lite look good, the plastic-like frame is not as good as the aluminium frames on the OnePlus 7T and Realme X2 Pro.

Display

Although all four smartphones have excellent 1080p AMOLED displays, the OnePlus 7T and Realme X2 Pro stand out with their 90Hz refresh rate. The higher refresh rate makes the overall screen experience much smoother. Additionally, both the X2 Pro and 7T support HDR10+ with 100-percent DCI-P3 coverage. We have tested both the OnePlus 7T and Realme X2 Pro and feel that the latter has a slight advantage because of its 1,000 nits maximum brightness and in terms of colour accuracy.

Close
Performance

In terms of performance, both Samsung phones fall short with the Galaxy S10 Lite’s Snapdragon 855 SoC gaining an advantage over the Exynos 9810 on the Note 10 Lite. But both the OnePlus 7T and Realme X2 Pro pack a Snapdragon 855+ chipset, which may not be far behind the vanilla SD855 but is miles ahead of the Exynos 9810. Moreover, the OnePlus 7T and Realme X2 Pro offer UFS 3.0 storage, which is going to make read, write speed faster.

Camera

Camera setups on all four phones are very different. If one is looking at picture quality from the primary rear camera, the Realme X2 Pro comes out ahead with that larger 64-megapixel primary sensor. In terms of video, we would suggest going with the S10 Lite or Note 10 Lite. The OnePlus 7T definitely gets the best night mode of all four devices. The Galaxy Note 10 Lite boasts the most uniform camera quality. Selfies on all three phones are pretty good as you would expect from these brands. At the end of the day, we are just impressed to see flagship-level camera quality at these prices.

Software

There’s no competition when it comes to software as OxygenOS is as good as it gets. While Samsung’s One UI 2 has several benefits, the OnePlus 7T’s Oxygen OS skin over Android 10 is the best to work with. The Realme X2 Pro still runs on Android 9 Pie based on ColorOS 6.1, which isn’t the best and possesses a tonne of bloatware. However, Realme promises a far cleaner experience with the launch of the upcoming Realme UI.

Battery

Battery may differ from phone to phone, but two the Galaxy devices have larger battery capacities, while the OnePlus’ packs the smallest battery. But even though the battery on the X2 Pro is smaller, the 50W fast-charging can power the phone from 10-percent to 100 in around 30 minutes.

Price

We don’t really jump into pricing, but the gap in price between the four phones is massive. Take, for example, the Realme X2 Pro, which starts at Rs 29,999 is Rs 5,000 less than the OnePlus 7T. Additionally, the Galaxy S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite are priced at Rs 39,999 and Rs 38,999, respectively. If you want the best value here, the Realme X2 Pro is the obvious choice.

 

First Published on Jan 24, 2020 11:32 am

tags #OnePlus #Realme #Samsung #smartphones

