Samsung Galaxy M30s launch today at 12 pm: Specifications, expected price and other details

Samsung is all set to launch the Galaxy M30s today at 12 pm in India. The new M-series smartphone is said to get major upgrades in the camera and battery department, among others.

Samsung would launch the new Galaxy M30s at 12 pm. The smartphone would be exclusively available on Amazon India and Samsung India E-store. The Amazon listing has confirmed a bunch of Galaxy M30s specifications.

The Galaxy M30s would be the first smartphone in India to pack a massive 6,000 mAh battery. The beefy cell could get charged by a 15W charger out of the box like the Galaxy M30.

For the display, Samsung has confirmed that the Galaxy M30s would have a Super AMOLED Infinity-U screen. The recent listing on Android Enterprise Directory revealed that Galaxy M30s would have a 6.4-inch display.

The Amazon India listing also confirms a triple-camera setup on the Galaxy M30s. While the currently available Galaxy M30 also has a triple-camera setup, the sensors are set to get an upgrade. The Galaxy M30s would feature a 48MP primary camera, as per an obvious hint that is given by Samsung on the Amazon microsite. The other two sensors remain unknown at the moment. However, we can expect these two sensors to house ultra-wide and depth sensors.

What would power the Galaxy M30s is currently a mystery. The Google Play Console rating points to a Samsung Exynos 9611 mobile platform, while previous leaks had the phone packing an Exynos 9610 chipset.

The Android Enterprise Directory listing confirms that Galaxy M30s would have a 4GB RAM variant and 64GB/128GB storage options. It is highly possible that, like the Galaxy M30, Samsung would launch a 6GB Galaxy M30s variant.

The fingerprint scanner is located at the centre of the rear panel. Galaxy M30s would boot on Android 9.0 out of the box.