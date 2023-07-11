'We're never gonna get home': Fight breaks out between two men inside Ryanair flight

The incident took place on a Malta to London Stansted Ryanair flight on July 3 (Representational Photo).

Two men were seen fighting over a seat inside a Malta to London Stansted Ryanair flight. One of the passengers- identified as Neil Modwhadia- said that the incident took place on July 3 and the fight broke out when one of the two passengers declined to let the other to go to his seat, a report in The Mirror said.

In a video shared on Twitter, one of the passengers inside the flight could be heard telling the two men to stop fighting, adding that those inside the flight may never get home if the fight continued.

"We're never gonna get home," one of the passengers was heard saying in the video.

Other passengers could also be heard screaming in the video while one passenger requested the two men to "calm down'. A staff member from Ryanair could be seen coming down the cabin to stop the fight.

"The shorter guy on the left is American and had the window seat. The taller man on the right with a cap on is British and had the aisle seat.

The British man wouldn’t let the American man pass through to get to his window seat and then some words and swears were exchanged before a scuffle broke. The flight was delayed two hours everyone was annoyed," Modwhadia told The Mirror.

He further said that because of the fight, the flight was delayed by two hours and left everyone "annoyed".

Ryanair issued a statement, saying that the cabin crew managed to diffuse the situation and flight took off safely, post that.

"Two passengers on this flight from Malta to Stansted (3 July) became disruptive ahead of take-off. Cabin crew diffused the situation before the aircraft departed safely for Stansted following a minor delay," the statement read.

