Ruturaj Gaikwad faces flak for pushing groundsman trying to click selfie | Watch

Ruturaj Gaikwad was seen pushing a groundsman away while gesturing him to give him some space. (Screengrab from video)

A video clip recorded during the rain break showed Ruturaj Gaikwad sitting in the dugout with two groundsmen when one of them, sitting very close to the cricketer, tried to take a selfie with him. Gaikwad was then seen pushing the man away while gesturing him to give him some space before looking away.

The clip went viral on social media with people calling the cricketer's behaviour towards the groundsman disrespectful.

While the fifth T20 international between India and South Africa was called off after 3.3 overs due to rain on Sunday in Bengaluru, more than the action on the field, an incident off it grabbed the spotlight.

Very bad and disrespectful gesture by Ruturaj Gaikwad. Sad to see these groundsmen getting treated like this #RuturajGaikwad pic.twitter.com/jIXWvUdqIX— Arnav (@imarnav_904) June 19, 2022

"Ban him. Groundsmen are working tremendously hard in the rain and then this Gaikwad asks him not to touch him," wrote Twitter user Avneet (@itz_avneet_). Another user Amayprem (@Amayprem333) said, "Rituraj treats groundmen like casteism. Request BCCI to fine him for her bad behaviour."

"Dear Ruturaj Gaikwad, attitude and character are more important than skills and performance. With your current attitude, you will never reach places. Players like Sachin, Dhoni and Kohli are legends, not because of their skills alone. Learn to respect fellow humans!" commented KjK (@StealthModeUser).

Another Twitter user who goes by @FOXER_Offl tweeted, "Worst behavior by Ruturaj Gaikwad. They (the groundsmen) are the unsung heroes and treating them like this is very disrespectful."

The cricketer is yet to comment on the incident.

He had managed to score only 10 runs before walking back to the pavilion in the fourth over of the innings in the fifth and final T20 international.