    Russia-born man marries Ukrainian woman in Dharamshala, urges nations to 'make love, not war'

    "Once Russia and Ukraine were like brothers. We need to make love, not war. It's not about the people, but the governments who are fighting," the couple said.

    Moneycontrol News
    September 06, 2022 / 03:03 PM IST
    Sergey Novikov and Alona Burmaka got married according to Hindu traditions. (Image credit: @BeingHimachali/Twitter)

    Sergey Novikov and Alona Burmaka got married according to Hindu traditions. (Image credit: @BeingHimachali/Twitter)


    Russian-born Sergey Novikov had come to India last year with his Ukrainian girlfriend Alona Burmaka. There were in India when in February, Russia invaded Ukraine. Now, the couple have gotten married in Himachal Pradesh's Dharamshala and has a message for the countries -- "make love, not war".

    The couple tied in the knot following Hindu traditions in a temple on August 2.

    Novikov, who has been living in Israel, told news agency ANI, "We come from Israel and Ukraine. We came to India last year and felt that this is a special place to get married by Hindu tradition. Once Russia and Ukraine were like brothers. We need to make love, not war. It's not about the people, but the governments who are fighting."

    Speaking about their marriage, Burmaka said, "I met Sergey in Israel and we have been together for almost six years, when we came to India, we decided to marry, to connect our souls. We like India and its culture which is it's very deep, nice, lovely."

    According to a report in Times of India, during the wedding, the couple was dressed in traditional Indian attire and hymns being chanted by a pandit. There was also a translator who helped Novikov and Burmaka understand the meaning of the mantras.

    The report added that foreign travellers living in Dharamshala had also participated in the event and witnessed all the rituals and even danced to folk songs of Himachal Pradesh.
    Tags: #dharamshala #Himachal Pradesh #marriage #Russia #Ukraine
    first published: Sep 6, 2022 03:03 pm
