RIP Cartoon Network: A look at 5 shows that defined our childhood

Twitter turned nostalgic after reports emerged that Cartoon Network Studios (CNS) will be merged with Warner Bros. Animation. This announcement followed major layoffs across various studios at Warner Bros, in which 82 employees lost their jobs. News of Cartoon Network’s merger sparked fears that the studio would now exist as a shadow of its former self – the one that gave ‘90s kids a wealth of memorable cartoon shows.

As social media is flooded with nostalgic posts, here is a look at 5 iconic Cartoon Network shows that defined our childhood:



21 years ago today 'The Powerpuff Girls' premiered on @cartoonnetwork and we met the 3 kindergarten superheroes made up of sugar, spice, and everything nice! Happy Anniversary to this amazing show!

— The Tylt (@TheTylt) November 18, 2019

Blossom, Bubbles and Buttercup – the titular Powerpuff Girls – provided hours and hours of entertainment to ‘90s kids. Made of sugar, spice and everything nice - and, of course, the mysterious Chemical X - these tiny superheroes of Townsville inspired six seasons, a feature film, three specials and several spin-offs. The Powerpuff Girls debuted in 1998 and quickly became a mega-hit.

Courage the Cowardly Dog

The misadventures of Courage are always good for a laugh. This show followed an anthropomorphic pink dog who – as the title suggests – is more cowardly than courageous. And yet, each episode forced Courage to confront demons, villains, zombies and more to protect his elderly owners.



RT if you remember the time Dexter got served by Dee Dee! #TBT #DextersLab

— Cartoon Network (@cartoonnetwork) August 4, 2016

A boy genius. A secret laboratory. A destructive sister – this animated show has all the ingredients for a hit. Dexter’s Laboratory is a show from Cartoon Network's early years that still remains a fan favourite. The show debuted in 1996 and concluded in 2003.

Ben 10



In 2017, Ben comes back to Cartoon Network. #BEN10



Ben 10 became a phenomenon of sorts in the noughties, inspiring a range of merchandise like tiffin boxes, pencil cases, backpacks and more. The story follows Ben Tennyson, a 10-year old boy who discovers a mysterious device which allows him to transform into 10 different alien forms.

Adventure Time is counted among the best Cartoon Network shows of all time. The show premiered in 2010 and over its eight-year run, won eight Primetime Emmy awards. It follows Finn, a 12-year-old boy, and his magical talking dog, Jake, as they go on adventures and fight evil in the aftermath of an apocalyptic war. Adventure Time won critical acclaim for its storytelling, world-building and beautiful animation.