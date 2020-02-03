App
Last Updated : Feb 03, 2020 01:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Replace hamburgers with samosas, Anand Mahindra suggests White House

Soon after the announcement of Krishna’s appointment as the new IBM CEO, Mahindra sent out a tweet calling it a ‘stunning endorsement of the managerial capabilities of Indian-origin managers.'

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Mahindra Group CEO Anand Mahindra thinks that the White House may soon have to replace hamburgers with samosas at the conclaves it hosts after the appointment of Arvind Krishna as the new IBM CEO.

Soon after the announcement of Krishna’s appointment as the new IBM CEO, Mahindra sent out a tweet calling it a ‘stunning endorsement of the managerial capabilitiesof Indian-origin managers.'

Mahindra also hailed Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai, and Adobe Systems’ CEO Shantanu Narayen. “This places a responsibility on Indian managers to demonstrate that they can take Indian companies to the top as well,” Mahindra added.

The 64-year-old businessman further joked and said that the next time White House hosted a conclave inviting the ‘tech titans’, it needed to serve samosas instead of hamburgers.

First Published on Feb 3, 2020 01:40 pm

tags #Anand Mahindra

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.