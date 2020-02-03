Replace hamburgers with samosas, Anand Mahindra suggests White House

Mahindra Group CEO Anand Mahindra thinks that the White House may soon have to replace hamburgers with samosas at the conclaves it hosts after the appointment of Arvind Krishna as the new IBM CEO.

Soon after the announcement of Krishna’s appointment as the new IBM CEO, Mahindra sent out a tweet calling it a ‘stunning endorsement of the managerial capabilitiesof Indian-origin managers.'

Mahindra also hailed Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai, and Adobe Systems’ CEO Shantanu Narayen. “This places a responsibility on Indian managers to demonstrate that they can take Indian companies to the top as well,” Mahindra added.



On a lighter note, the next time the White House organises a conclave ot Tech Industry titans, they’ll have to ensure the snacks are Samosas & not Hamburgers... https://t.co/iyA5mBN89P

— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 31, 2020

The 64-year-old businessman further joked and said that the next time White House hosted a conclave inviting the ‘tech titans’, it needed to serve samosas instead of hamburgers.

Twitter, too, lauded Mahindra’s sense of humour and also gave more suggestions for replacements.



