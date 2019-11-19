App
Last Updated : Nov 19, 2019 09:57 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Redmi Note 8 sale begins at 12 pm today via Amazon, Mi.com: Check offers, price, specifications

The 4GB + 64GB storage model is priced at Rs 9,999, whereas for Rs 12,999, customers can get the 6GB + 128GB variant.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Redmi Note 8 will go on sale today. The budget smartphone features value-for-money specifications like a quad-camera setup, and a big battery with fast charging support via USB Type-C, among other specs.

Currently available only via flash sales hosted every week, it will be available for sale in India via Mi India, Amazon India and Mi Home Stores. The flash sale is scheduled to begin today at 12 pm. 

Redmi Note 8 price and offers

Xiaomi is offering the Redmi Note 8 in two variants. The 4GB + 64GB storage model is priced at Rs 9,999, whereas for Rs 12,999, customers can get the 6GB + 128GB variant. Both storage variants will be available in Neptune Blue, Moonlight White, and Space Black colours.

Redmi Note 8 offers on Amazon India include Airtel Double data on the recharge of Rs 249 and Rs 349, 10 percent cashback up to Rs 500 via HDFC Bank Debit cards, 5 percent cashback on HSBC Cashback card and 5 percent discount up to Rs 1,500 on ICICI Bank Credit easy monthly installment (EMI) purchase.

Redmi Note 8 specifications 

Redmi Note 8 features a 6.39-inch Full HD+ display with a 1080x2340 resolution and a ‘Dot’ notch on top. 

There is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC under the hood with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB internal memory. The phone also comes packed with a 4,000 mAh battery capacity, which Xiaomi claim offers up to two days of battery life. Xiaomi also ships an 18W fast charging adapter bundled in the box with the Redmi Note 8.

On the back, Redmi Note 8 utilises a quad-camera setup with a primary 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens with a 120-degree FOV, a 2MP Macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. The camera also offers 4K video recording and features a dedicated Night mode. 

First Published on Nov 19, 2019 09:57 am

tags #Redmi #smartphones #Technology #Xiaomi

