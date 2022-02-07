Recognise the actor Lata Mangeshkar is carrying in her arms?

This photo featuring Lata Mangeshkar and a toddler who grew up to be a famous Bollywood actor, was tweeted by @IndiaHistorypic.

In her almost eight decade-long career, music icon Lata Mangeshkar touched the lives of generations of artists across the country.



Lata Mangeshkar Holding 3 Months Old Rishi Kapoor In Her Arms pic.twitter.com/gY1AJCw0gF

— indianhistorypics (@IndiaHistorypic) February 6, 2022

One among them was this actor featured in this photograph. Mangeshkar was close to not only him, but also his wife and son who are also Bollywood icons.

Rishi Kapoor died on April 30, 2020, following a long battle with Leukemia. He was diagnosed with the disease in 2018 and was treated in the US for about a year.

Twitter users found photo touching.

"It is so sad that Rishi sir passed away even before Lata ma'am and now both are gone. This corona pandemic has not been kind and the deaths have become even more depressing and heart breaking," commented user @RS.

Bharat, who goes by the handle @bpaliwal said, "And this time Rishi may have held her hand in the new world they both are in now…"

Lata Mangeshkar, who died at 92 in a Mumbai hospital, too used to share stories of the bygone era with photos of the yesteryear artistes that she had worked with. She was especially active on Twitter.

In August last year, she tweeted a photo of Meena Kumari and her. In it, Mangeshkar was seen singing while Kumari looked at her affectionately.

"She and I were very close," wrote the legendary singer. "She would often visit the recording studio and I would also visit her home. Her husband used to call me 'beti'."

Mangeshkar had even named Kumari as one of her favourite actors. “It is tough to name one… I liked all (actors). But Meena Kumari and Nargis were my favourites," she had once said.



Lata Mangeshkar also considered filmmakers Yash Chopra as her brother. Chopra was extremely fond of her and almost all his films featured numbers sung by Mangeshkar. The filmmaker died on October 21, 2012 of dengue fever.

While paying her tributes on Chopra's birth anniversary in 2021, Mangeshkar had tweeted, "Today is my rakhi brother Yash Chopra's birth anniversary. He always wanted all his films to have my songs and would always request me to refuse him. I used to adore him."