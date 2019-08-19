Realme 5 series to launch with quad-camera setup and 5,000 mAh battery

Realme is gearing up for yet another big smartphone reveal on August 20. The Realme 5 Pro and Realme 5 are set to make their big debut as the first devices in the company’s line up to feature a quad-camera setup. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer has been teasing the upcoming devices for a while now.

The Realme 5 series handsets will feature updated processors and optics. The Realme 5 Pro will likely launch under the 20K mark, while its non-pro sibling may debut at under 15K. While Realme has confirmed few details about the upcoming handsets, the teasers reveal several details.The Realme 5 series will feature a massive 5,000 mAh battery capacity — the biggest we've seen on a Realme smartphone. The pro variant will also get VOOC Flash Charge 3.0 support.While a recent report from Gizmochina has suggested that the Realme 5 Pro will pack a Snapdragon 712 SoC, we believe Realme could also opt for a Snapdragon 730 SoC. Considering the tweet, "best mid-range chipset in its segment". The report also suggests that the non-pro variant will feature a Snapdragon 665 SoC.

While the latest tweet from the Chinese smartphone maker confirms a macro lens, Realme has already established the addition of an ultra-wide lens. The Realme 5 Pro will pack a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor, same as that on the Realme X.

A product page for the Realme 5 series has already appeared on Indian e-commerce website Flipkart. The site confirms that the 48MP Sony sensor will feature an f/1.8 aperture lens, while the ultra-wide lens will sport a 119-degree field of view. The page also confirms a depth sensor and a macro lens.