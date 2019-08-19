App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Aug 19, 2019 11:24 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Realme 5 series to launch with quad-camera setup and 5,000 mAh battery

The Realme 5 Pro will pack a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor and an ultra-wide lens with a a 119-degree field of view.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Realme is gearing up for yet another big smartphone reveal on August 20. The Realme 5 Pro and Realme 5 are set to make their big debut as the first devices in the company’s line up to feature a quad-camera setup. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer has been teasing the upcoming devices for a while now.

The Realme 5 series handsets will feature updated processors and optics. The Realme 5 Pro will likely launch under the 20K mark, while its non-pro sibling may debut at under 15K. While Realme has confirmed few details about the upcoming handsets, the teasers reveal several details.

The Realme 5 series will feature a massive 5,000 mAh battery capacity — the biggest we've seen on a Realme smartphone.  The pro variant will also get VOOC Flash Charge 3.0 support.

While a recent report from Gizmochina has suggested that the Realme 5 Pro will pack a Snapdragon 712 SoC, we believe Realme could also opt for a Snapdragon 730 SoC. Considering the tweet, "best mid-range chipset in its segment". The report also suggests that the non-pro variant will feature a Snapdragon 665 SoC.

While the latest tweet from the Chinese smartphone maker confirms a macro lens, Realme has already established the addition of an ultra-wide lens. The Realme 5 Pro will pack a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor, same as that on the Realme X.

Close

A product page for the Realme 5 series has already appeared on Indian e-commerce website Flipkart. The site confirms that the 48MP Sony sensor will feature an f/1.8 aperture lens, while the ultra-wide lens will sport a 119-degree field of view. The page also confirms a depth sensor and a macro lens.

related news

The Realme 5 Pro will also get an AMOLED panel as opposed to the LCD screen on the Realme 3 Pro. The Realme 5 series promises excellent value for money, bringing top-of-the-line specs at an affordable price.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 19, 2019 11:24 am

tags #Realme #Technology

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.