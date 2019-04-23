Realme 3 Pro vs Redmi Note 7 Pro: Specs, Price, Availability

Realme has unveiled its latest smartphone called Realme 3 Pro in India for Rs 13,999. The smartphone has been promoted as a direct competitor to the popular-in-segment Redmi Note 7 Pro. We compare the specifications and features of the Realme 3 Pro with its Chinese competitor to see how both the devices fare against each other.

Display and Design

Starting with the display, both devices offer the same screen size and resolution. Both feature a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 1080*2340 pixels and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Both come with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 for additional screen protection.

The devices also share the design pattern with a glass design and a gradient finish at the back. The Redmi Note 7 Pro weighs 186 grams, and its dimensions are 159.21x75.21x8.1mm. The Realme 3 Pro, on the other hand, weighs slightly lighter at 172 grams, but a couple of millimetres thicker with the dimensions of 156.8x74.2x8.3 mm.

Processor, Battery and OS.

The Realme 3 Pro comes with a 10nm Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC that is known to provide a good balance of performance and battery consumption. It is paired with 4GB/6GB RAM and comes with internal storage options of 64GB and 128GB, further expandable via microSD up to 256GB.

The device comes packed with a 4,045 mAh battery and supports 20W VOOC 3.0 fast charging support. It runs on Android 9.0 based Color OS 6 and supports fingerprint scanner and face unlock.

Compare it to the Redmi Note 7 Pro, the Xiaomi device is powered by an Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC paired with 4GB/ 6GB RAM and 64GB/ 128GB internal storage. Like the Realme 3 Pro, the internal storage can be expanded up to 256GB via microSD. The Redmi Note 7 Pro runs on Android 9 based MiUi 10 and also supports a fingerprint scanner and face unlock.

Camera

Both devices house a dual camera setup at the rear. The Realme 3 Pro comes with a 16MP primary camera with an f/1.7 lens and a secondary 5MP f/2.4 sensor. The front camera on the Realme 3 Pro has a 25MP sensor with an aperture of f/2.0. The camera unit is capable of shooting super-slow-motion videos at 960fps, 4K videos at 30fps, Ultra HD mode for capturing 64-megapixel images, Portrait mode, Expert Mode, etc.

The India variant of the Redmi Note 7 Pro gets a larger 48MP sensor with an aperture of f/1.79 and a secondary depth sensor of 5MP. The rear camera supports 4K videos at 30fps and comes with Electronic Image Stabilisation (EIS). On the front, the phone gets a 13 MP camera that has an f/2.0 aperture and uses AI to detect to up to 12 scene categories.

Connectivity, Pricing and Availability

Connectivity options for the Realme 3 Pro include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Redmi Note 7 Pro has the same connectivity options but with Bluetooth 5.0, and a Type-C Port.

The Realme 3 Pro has been priced at Rs 13,999 for the 4GB + 64GB variant and Rs 16,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant. The smartphone has been launched in Carbon Grey, Nitro Blue, and Lightning Purple colour options and goes on sale starting April 29.