Ranveer Singh's response after F1 reporter couldn't recognise him wins hearts | Watch

The interaction between Ranveer Singh and Martin Brundel is now viral. (Image credit: @rohansanghvi33/Twitter)

When actor Ranveer Singh attended the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix recently, he was pulled in by commentator Martin Brundle for a short bite on camera and that's when the former racing driver admitted that he had forgotten who Singh was.

The moment which could have turned awkward or sour was rescued by Ranveer Singh who introduced himself as a Bollywood actor and entertainer from Mumbai.

When Brundle greeted him during the grid walk, Ranveer Singh told him that he was “on top of the world". “I can feel the exhilaration and the adrenaline." That was when Brundle confessed, “I have momentarily forgotten who you are. Can you tell me please?"

Without missing a beat, Ranveer Singh replied, “I’m a Bollywood actor, Sir. I hail from Mumbai, India. I’m an entertainer."

Brundle then went on to compliment the actor's outfit to which Singh joked that he would have to return it the next morning.

Ranveer Singh's polite and professional reaction has been winning hearts on social media.



I was watching the @F1 race grid walk live and because of @RanveerOfficial funky dress @MBrundleF1 went to interview him! Nice short introduction though November 21, 2022





Today in F1 crossovers :

Martin Brundle, who has no idea who Ranveer Singh is, sliding in with a “I’ve momentarily forgotten who you are, remind me again?” #F1 just keeps giving. But, Ranveer being a sport answered graciously. Thank god. #AbuDhabiGP #Formula1 pic.twitter.com/7QGBIv45pt — piyush mahamuni (@piyush_mahamuni) November 20, 2022

The actor also met England Test captain Ben Stokes and shared a few fun moments with American Singer Akon.



ranveer singh and Ben stokes in Abudhabi during Formula 1 race in Abu Dhabi, pic.twitter.com/JbPz3KS8PN — Sarvesh Gautam (@cricloversarvsh) November 21, 2022





When the Icons meet, magic is bound to happen!

Superstar Ranveer Singh and R & B legend Akon met in Abu Dhabi during the F1 race and jammed on the iconic song #chammakchallo@RanveerOfficial @Akon @F1#RanveerSingh #Akon #f1 pic.twitter.com/Ns2oH4LSgT — Thimiru Pudichavan Gokul. (@GokulThimiru) November 21, 2022

Later, Ranveer Singh also obliged fans with selfies.



PICs #5 Ranveer Singh clicks selfies with fans and reporters at F1 Grand Prix Abu Dhabi, Yas Island Circuit today pic.twitter.com/jm1zdxZfcU — Ranveerians Worldwide (@RanveeriansFC) November 20, 2022

What do you think of Ranveer Singh's eventful appearance at the Formula One race in Abu Dhabi? Let us know in the comments below.