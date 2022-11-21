English
    Ranveer Singh's response after F1 reporter couldn't recognise him wins hearts | Watch

    F1 commentator Martin Brundle then went on to compliment Ranveer Singh's outfit to which the actor joked that he would have to return it the next morning.

    Curated by : Ankita Sengupta
    November 21, 2022 / 10:45 AM IST
    The interaction between Ranveer Singh and Martin Brundel is now viral. (Image credit: @rohansanghvi33/Twitter)

    When actor Ranveer Singh attended the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix recently, he was pulled in by commentator Martin Brundle for a short bite on camera and that's when the former racing driver admitted that he had forgotten who Singh was.

    The moment which could have turned awkward or sour was rescued by Ranveer Singh who introduced himself as a Bollywood actor and entertainer from Mumbai.

    When Brundle greeted him during the grid walk, Ranveer Singh told him that he was “on top of the world". “I can feel the exhilaration and the adrenaline." That was when Brundle confessed, “I have momentarily forgotten who you are. Can you tell me please?"

    Without missing a beat, Ranveer Singh replied, “I’m a Bollywood actor, Sir. I hail from Mumbai, India. I’m an entertainer."

    Brundle then went on to compliment the actor's outfit to which Singh joked that he would have to return it the next morning.

    Ranveer Singh's polite and professional reaction has been winning hearts on social media.



    The actor also met England Test captain Ben Stokes and shared a few fun moments with American Singer Akon.



    Later, Ranveer Singh also obliged fans with selfies.

    What do you think of Ranveer Singh's eventful appearance at the Formula One race in Abu Dhabi? Let us know in the comments below.
    Nov 21, 2022 10:32 am